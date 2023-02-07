Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
foxillinois.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
newschannel20.com
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
foxillinois.com
Rantoul Police release names of officers involved in shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — The Rantoul Police Department is releasing the names and employment history of the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Monday night. Officer Jose Aceves and Officer Rikki McComas have been put on administrative leave pending the case review by the Champaign County State Attorney's Office.
newschannel20.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
foxillinois.com
Police chase leads to standoff on I-74
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. We're told Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, who is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle was trespassing on the Champaign County fairgrounds at 2:57 pm on Wednesday.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
foxillinois.com
Stolen SUV found in Tennessee, dog still missing
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SUV that was stolen with the Goldendoodle inside on Wednesday has been located, but authorities say the dog is still missing. Police say no arrests have been made as the suspect has not been located. The Piatt County Sheriff says the dog is chipped,...
capitolwolf.com
Firearm and narcotics arrest
On February 10th, 2023, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The officers made contact with the driver identified as Eric L. Johnson, male 45 years old from Tyler, Texas. During the encounter with Johnson,...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
25newsnow.com
Sheriff: West Peoria murder suspect under arrest, more arrests expected
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Investigators traveled to Decatur Wednesday to arrest a suspect in the shooting death last month of a Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station and convenience store. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said Lamentae Turner, 22, faces a first-degree...
