Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Crude Oil Up 2%
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.25% to 33,783.85 while the NASDAQ fell 1.14% to 11,655.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,072.54. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 22%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 10%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Shutterstock Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 45% As AI Gains Steam
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90. In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst. Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A. Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis. The most important thing the analyst...
$124M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $124,830,222 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $124 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qyqqsjamewsx92czr5nuqkaa92hl3xescqz8s03wna5vnv89w3sgsja7kna. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Interest Rate Watchers Prepare For Valentine's Day CPI Report
Interest rate watchers are preparing for the effects of the government’s consumer price index (CPI) report on long- and short-term bond yields. Inflation increases or decreases for January, as measured by the CPI, are being released on Feb. 14. The January jobs report was strong enough that some analysts suggest that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates. An inflation rate rise for that month would add pressure for such a move and surprise a few investors. Here’s a look at that market based on the different yield charts across the spectrum of time frames. It’s impossible to predict what might...
Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Lyft Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.27% to 33,789.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.96% to 11,676.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,076.81. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 23%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 16%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up This Crypto-Linked Stock Undeterred By 24% Plunge This Week
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is a backer of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and crypto-linked stocks. On Friday, the firm lapped up beaten-down shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE: COIN). Ark Invest, through its Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and Ark Next-Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), bought 162,325 Coinbase shares, valued at $9.27 million. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'We Knew It Would Be A Bumpy Ride,' Why Ark Invest Is Bullish Long Term On Elon Musk And Twitter The stock shed about 24% this week after the SEC cracked down on crypto staking. Rival exchange Kraken paid $30 million to settle...
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
Investment Gurus Predict Next Bull Market For Cryptocurrencies
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and Osprey Funds chief Greg King have both expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent bear market. Blockchain assets have reached their lows and are now entering the next bull market cycle, regardless of what happens in the interest-rate-sensitive asset classes, Morehead says. This would be the seventh bull cycle, after six bear cycles. See Also: Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case King, meanwhile, says each down cycle is slightly less than the previous one and that prices wouldn't necessarily rise in a straight line. As optimism grows, it will translate into finding the 'wall of worry,' a term used in traditional financial markets to describe scenarios where markets trend higher despite a lack of positive sentiment, he told Bloomberg News. That being said, both Morehead and King remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and believe that the industry has bottomed out. Next: Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
Why Cloudflare Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the software company reported better-than-expected financial results, showing strong top-line growth. What Happened: Cloudflare said fourth-quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $274.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $274.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat estimates of 4 cents per share. Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $78.1 million, up from $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow came in at $33.7 million. Cloudflare ended the quarter with cash, equivalents, and available securities for sale of $1.649 billion. “During...
Why Warner Music Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $1.49 billion, missing the consensus of $1.51 billion. Recorded Music revenue declined 11% Y/Y to $1.24 billion. Music Publishing increased by 9% Y/Y to $250 million, and Digital decreased by 5% Y/Y to $952 billion.
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Bitcoin Will Explode By Over 70% Before A 'Very Fast Black Swan' Event
Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000. “I think the profit price will start to take place around $29,000 and most likely be within $37,000 to $40,000... Now we’ve got the sideways period which can last for a few weeks before you can start running again, this run towards $37,000 to $40,000 is most likely going to take place in Q2, maybe Q3,” Van de Poppe said in a recent YouTube presentation. He says the $37,000 to $40,000 price level is where most investors and traders with...
S&P 500 Logs Weekly Loss As Investors Digest Latest Fed Chair Commentary
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) lost 0.43% this week as fourth-quarter earnings numbers continue to underwhelm. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now up 5.7% from a year ago. Consumers' median expected year-ahead inflation rate also ticked higher from 3.9% in January to 4.2% in February. In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. disinflation "has begun" but reiterated that it will take some time for the pricing environment to fully normalize. “If we continue to get,...
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange
Founders of the beleaguered crypto lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies announced on Thursday the launch of the "world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives.” The 3AC founders partnered with CoinFlex founder Mark Lamb for the creation of the Open Exchange (OPNX). In a series of Twitter threads, Zhu said OPNX would focus on transparency and user safety, ensuring real-time public cryptographic audits confirm every transaction, deposit, withdrawal, trade and balance. The exchange will start as a marketplace for claims trading and derivatives and eventually expand to offer decentralized custody and clearing, stocks, FX and innovative products. Also Read: Bitcoin ATM...
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Disney, Berkshire Hathaway And Why Kevin O'Leary Says 10,000 Cryptos Will Be Worthless
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The three major indexes saw their biggest weekly drop in 2023, as the markets cooled down after spiking higher in January. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.1%, and the Dow Industrial Average slid by 0.2% this week. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now 5.7% higher than a year ago. This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. Powell said U.S....
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
