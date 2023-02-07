ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Inaugural BrainHealth Week (Feb. 20-24) Celebrates Brain’s Ability to Get Stronger, Empowers People to Thrive with Better Brain Health

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers

Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School

A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

New national school lunch requirements will affect menus

Big changes are coming in the meals offered at schools across the country and in North Texas. Good Day gets more specifics from Michael Rosenberger, the executive director of Dallas ISD's Food and Nutrition Services department. He said the changes are aimed at impacting rising obesity rates and diabetes in children.
texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: I am because of Them

I was recently asked how I celebrate Black History Month. The reality is that I’m a Black woman all year. Who I am and those I am descended from encompass more than twenty eight days. My DNA is rich with so many brilliant, hardworking, caring individuals who made a path despite so much opposition. Despite the racism, sexism, violence, unequal opportunities and so many other barriers, they preserved. They dreamed that we would overcome and there have been so many advancements. Yet, there is so much more that has to be accomplished. Until we have a society that is equitable, just, and inclusive for ALL, we still have work to do. This means everyone in our community.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
PLANO, TX
texasmetronews.com

QUIT PLAYIN’: May 11th – A National Day of Respect!

It was a moment I will remember for as long as I am Black. It was springtime, and the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan was on his way to our church in South Dallas. New Hope Baptist Church is probably Dallas’s most historic church, but on this day, it was about the upcoming Million Man March.
DALLAS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

Food Basket Brings Fresh Food to Southern Dallas

The opening of the Food Basket grocery store ends a two-year dry spell for the East Oak Cliff area near Paul Quinn College. “I’ve opened hundreds, if not more than that, supermarkets. The company operates five Cash Saver supermarkets, three of those in other inner-city Dallas neighborhoods,” said Food Basket general manager Bill Davidson during the grand opening ceremony.
DALLAS, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

State case against Beard’s Towing dismissed; company wants Fort Worth contract reinstated

Beard’s Towing has resolved its legal troubles that sidelined the company from Fort Worth contracts — for now. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council consulted with the city’s lawyers about the towing company’s status with the city in an executive session. Dual state and local investigations into the company have been resolved without penalty. Still, a third civil lawsuit now looms over one Beard’s Towing employee.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Mom Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Given Fentanyl-Laced Pills Inside School

A Carrollton mother says she sought help for her 12-year-old daughter who became addicted to fentanyl, but says her concerns were not taken seriously enough. Carmin Williams says she alerted administrators at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District of fentanyl on campuses after seeing a difference in behavior in her 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, this past spring.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Keller woman recognizes missing autistic man at Target, calls police

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) - The Keller Police Department credits "an incredible resident" with helping them find Noah Pflaum, 23. Pflaum, who police said is autistic and tends to shy away from people, avoiding conversation, was reported missing on Feb. 6. According to police, his family hadn't seen him since Sunday night. But after an observant woman saw the department's Facebook post about Pflaum, she recognized him at the Target store in North Richland Hills. She then called police. Police also thanked some of the workers at the store who also helped them. 
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
DESOTO, TX
MySanAntonio

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room

Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Federal program that helps millions pay for internet access is plagued with fraud and complaints

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.While the idea of "internet for all" has largely been supported by both Democrats and Republicans, lawmakers are demanding answers from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) after a new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the program lacks protections from fraud. "The results of GAO's findings reveal that the FCC's (Affordable Connectivity Program) is subject to massive waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars," said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a joint statement with fellow Republican...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy