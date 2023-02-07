Inaugural BrainHealth Week (Feb. 20-24) Celebrates Brain’s Ability to Get Stronger, Empowers People to Thrive with Better Brain Health

I was recently asked how I celebrate Black History Month. The reality is that I’m a Black woman all year. Who I am and those I am descended from encompass more than twenty eight days. My DNA is rich with so many brilliant, hardworking, caring individuals who made a path despite so much opposition. Despite the racism, sexism, violence, unequal opportunities and so many other barriers, they preserved. They dreamed that we would overcome and there have been so many advancements. Yet, there is so much more that has to be accomplished. Until we have a society that is equitable, just, and inclusive for ALL, we still have work to do. This means everyone in our community.

