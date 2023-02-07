ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Oscar 2023 nominations: Firsts, flukes, figures and other fun facts

By Gary Goldstein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7n4i_0kfEL32v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yOCW_0kfEL32v00
The 2023 Oscar nominations were full of firsts, flukes, figures and other fun facts. (Photo illustration by Susana Sanchez)

The announcement of the Academy Award nominations always generates a barrage of fun facts and figures comparing, contrasting, counting and categorizing the latest lucky contenders relative to past Oscar cycles. This year is no exception and The Envelope is happy to present a select trove of trivial truths resulting from the film academy’s most recent slate of picks.

Firsts

  • Angela Bassett, a previous nominee for 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and current candidate for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is the first actor to be tapped by the academy for an appearance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. (Bassett is also only the fourth Black actress to earn multiple Oscar nods. The others: Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg and Octavia Spencer.)
  • For her dazzling turn as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Malaysian-born Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian-identifying nominee for lead actress. And yes, factoid fans, Merle Oberon did place in the category for 1935’s “Dark Angel,” but due to the restrictive times she hid her South Asian and Maori heritage.
  • The Emerald Isle finally vies for the golden statuette with its drama “The Quiet Girl,” Ireland’s first-ever nominee for international film. (Sidebar: A quarter of this year’s acting nominees are Irish.)
  • It’s also the first time that all the director contenders are also nominated for writing (or co-writing) their pictures. (All are competing in the original screenplay category.)

Seconds

  • “Blonde’s” Ana de Armas is only the second Cuban-born actor to earn a nomination. The first: Andy Garcia for “The Godfather III.”
  • Judd Hirsch’s nod for “The Fabelmans” at age 87 makes him the contest’s second-oldest acting nominee after Christopher Plummer, who was 88 when nominated in 2018 for “All the Money in the World.”
  • Producer Dede Gardner (“12 Years a Slave,” “Moonlight”) now ranks as the second most-nominated woman in the best picture category for her work on “Women Talking.” Kathleen Kennedy (“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Lincoln”) remains the leader of this notable group with eight nominations.
  • Two sequels are among the challengers for best picture for the first time: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
  • Bonus: They are also the two highest-grossing movies of the year. (The last time that occurred was in 1983 when “Tootsie” faced off against “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”)

Thirds

  • The exuberant “Naatu Naatu” from Indian powerhouse “RRR” marks the third time in as many years that a non-English language tune is competing for the original song award following "Io sì (Seen)" from 2020’s “The Life Ahead” and "Dos Oruguitas" from 2021’s “Encanto.”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” is the third traditional sequel, after “Toy Story 3” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” to receive a best picture nomination whose original installment was not a finalist for the same prize.
  • For the third time, a nominated actor hails from parents who both also received Oscar nods. This year, it’s Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (parents: Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh). Past recipients include Laura Dern (dad is Bruce Dern, mom is Diane Ladd) and Liza Minnelli (daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli).
  • Daniel Kwan, co-director (with Daniel Scheinert) of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is only the third Asian American (after “Minari’s” Lee Isaac Chung and M. Night Shyamalan for “The Sixth Sense”) to land a directing nomination.

Fourths

  • Speaking of Daniels, they are the fourth directing pair to be nominated in their category. Their predecessors: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (1961’s “West Side Story”), Warren Beatty and Buck Henry (1978’s “Heaven Can Wait”), and Joel and Ethan Coen (“No Country for Old Men,” 2010’s “True Grit”).
  • Four acting award nominations have been bestowed this year on each of two films (“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin”) for the first time since 1977’s “The Turning Point” and “Julia.”
  • A record total of four Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu (all from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Hong Chau (“The Whale”) — have earned nominations this year.

The strays

  • A total of 16 of the 20 acting contenders this year are first-time nominees.
  • Cate Blanchett, earning her eighth nomination for her towering performance in “Tár” (and the only prior Oscar winner to be nominated in an acting category this year) joins the ranks of such other eight-time (or more) nominees as Katharine Hepburn, Judi Dench, Glenn Close, Bette Davis, Geraldine Page and Meryl Streep (the queen with 21 nods). This is also Blanchett’s 10th credited role in a best picture nominee, a record for any actress.
  • The average running time for this year’s best picture nominees is 2 hours and 23 minutes. Only two films (“Women Talking” and “The Banshees of Inisherin”) clock in under two hours.
  • Steven Spielberg, now Oscar’s most nominated producer with his 12th nod for “The Fabelmans,” has tied William Wyler (“The Best Years of Our Lives,” “Ben-Hur”) as the director of the most films nominated for best picture: 13.
  • For his original score for “The Fabelmans,” composer John Williams, 90, is now the oldest-ever Oscar nominee. With this, his 53rd nod, he breaks his own record as the most-nominated living person. (He’s won the gold five times including for “Star Wars” and “Schindler’s List.”)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Parade

Al Pacino's Net Worth In 2023 Makes Him 'The Godfather' of Hollywood

Al Pacino’s net worth reflects the fact that he is one of the most decorated actors of all time. The Oscar winner has conquered both the small and big screen, with his iconic performances spanning decades. It’s no surprise that one of the kings of Hollywood has a bank account to match. Pacino has ...
toofab.com

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
NME

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
524K+
Followers
80K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy