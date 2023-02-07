Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Veteran Deputy Eddie Forrest
Paris, Tenn.–A veteran member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Sgt. Eddie Forrest passed away Wednesday, February 8 at his residence. He was 61. He worked at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. Last week, a retirement reception was held for Eddie,...
radionwtn.com
T.G. Sheppard Wows The Crowd At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–T.G. Sheppard returned to his West Tennessee roots, performing before a sold out audience at The Dixie in Huntingdon Saturday. A Humboldt native, Sheppard has record numerous No. 1 hits, including “Last Cheater’s Waltz”, “I’ll Be Coming Back for More”, and “Party Time”. His appearance at The Dixie was sponsored by our radio stations Froggy 104 and Big Henry. Photo by Joel Washburn.
radionwtn.com
Fundraiser To Supply More AEDs In Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–Chili teams are being sought for an upcoming fundraiser to purchase more AEDs for the community. Leadership Henry County is hosting the Henry County Has Heart Chili Cook-off to raise funds to place lifesaving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in key public areas in the county. The fundraiser will...
radionwtn.com
Gary Henry Martin
Gary Henry Martin, 77, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his residence. Gary was born Friday, March 30, 1945, in De Queen, Arkansas, to the late Henry Ervin Martin and the late Wanda Jacquilyn Johnson Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Chiquetta Lynette Smith; and one brother: Mike Martin.
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
radionwtn.com
Huge Day At Helping Hand: $31,626 Raised, Total Now At $273,600
Paris, Tenn.–To say Saturday was a big day at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction would be an understatement. With the whopping $31,626 raised by the First United Methodist Church, the grand total for the year is now at $273,,600. And there’s still two and a half weeks to go.
clarksvillenow.com
Soldiers take up farming to help with recovery at Fort Campbell
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A partnership between the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit and Tennessee state and federal agencies aims to aid wounded, ill and injured soldiers’ recovery by teaching them how to farm. “The SRU takes a holistic approach to recovery. It’s not only that...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Annual Deer Meat Giveaway Set
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the annual deer meat giveaway soon. Sheriff Josh Frey said the date for the giveaway will be February 25th, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and it will run until all deer meat is handed out. This year’s giveaway will...
radionwtn.com
Peggy Ann Owens
Peggy Ann Owens, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. Peggy was born Saturday, March 29, 1958, in Ranburne, Alabama, to the late David Braxford Swofford, Sr., and the late Louise Wiggins Swofford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son: Roger Paul Owens; one brother: David Braxford Swofford; and two grandchildren: Coach Owens Morley and Pax Roe Owen.
radionwtn.com
Little Pantries Of Henry County Organize 40 Days Of Giving
PARIS, Tenn.—The Little Pantries of Henry County Organization will host a “40 Days of Giving” event during the season of Lent to promote community contributions to the little pantries in the county. “Many people think of Lent as a time to ‘give up’ something, like eating chocolate...
clarksvillenow.com
‘American Idol’ premiere this month will feature Clarksville teen Haven Madison
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter will be featured in the premiere episode of “American Idol,” auditioning in front of the all-star panel. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, will face judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie, according to a...
clarksvillenow.com
10-story building, Millan Center, planned in downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Millan Enterprises, a residential and commercial real estate company, has announced plans for a large mixed-use development at the corner of Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville. According to a news release, the development, called the Millan Center, will encompass an entire...
radionwtn.com
Eddie Forrest
Eddie Forrest, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at his residence. Eddie was born Friday, August 11, 1961, in Henry County, Tennessee, to James William Forrest, who preceded him in death, and Eva Owen (Ron) Dix, of Paris, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Dean Carter.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall
18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
clarksvillenow.com
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
radionwtn.com
Volunteer Readers Sought At Paris Elementary
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Elementary and Leadership Henry County are partnering to make time in the school day to read aloud to students and they need volunteers to make it happen. Paris Elementary Principal Dr. Chip Gray said, “Paris Elementary students are in a rigorous English Language Arts curriculum working on grammar, comprehension skills, and writing every day during their reading blocks, therefore it doesn’t leave lots of extra time to be read aloud to during the day. If you factor in that all the subjects have to be taught every in a school day, it leaves even less time to listen to their teachers read a good book aloud to them.”
radionwtn.com
Shooting Suspect Arrested; Victim Dies
Update: According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the female victim from Saturday’s shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. Paducah, Ky.–A Florida man has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting spree at a Paducah hotel. As of 3:30...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
