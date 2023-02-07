The 8th grade Lady Knights fell to Tecumseh 17 to 14 Thursday night in Eberle Gym. The loss drops the Knights to 3 and 5 on the campaign. The Knights offense was very anemic. Too many easy shots missed that ultimately led to the Knights demise. The defense for the most part was good and kept the Knights in the hunt. Lauren Potts had 10 points to lead the Knights. The Knights head to Clinton Prairie Monday night.

2 DAYS AGO