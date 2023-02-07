Read full article on original website
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which narrowly avoided bankruptcy, has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, and it now includes an additional North Bay site. The new list of closures includes the Vacaville store at 128 Browns Valley Parkway in northern Solano County. It comes just a week after the struggling retailer announced it was shuttering 87 other stores, locally affecting the Vallejo store at 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107.
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
