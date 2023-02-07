ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OMMA: Medical marijuana brings in millions in tax revenue

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZKvy_0kfEJzVC00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One month before voters decide on recreational marijuana, officials are releasing information about the impact of medical marijuana on the state.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority released its tax collections for the month of January.

State and Local Tax Revenue

The OMMA says $5.9 million were collected from state and local sales taxes on marijuana sold in January of 2023.

Dozens of Edmond residents left with broken water heaters

Officials say patients pay state and local sales tax when buying medical marijuana products at a dispensary. That money goes straight to the state government, city and county.

State and local sales tax revenue goes to pay for things like education, general state government, and municipal services.

State Question 788 Excise Tax Revenue

The OMMA says the state collected $4.48 million in SQ 788 Excise Tax Revenue from the sale of medical marijuana in January.

Officials say patients pay a 7% SQ 788 excise tax when buying medical marijuana products at a dispensary. That money goes to fulfill OMMA’s authorized budget, then 75% of excess revenue is earmarked for education.

City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns

The other 25% of excess revenue is earmarked for drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

OMMA’s authorized budget is about $57 million per fiscal year.

State Question 820

On March 7, voters will head to the polls to voice their opinion on State Question 820 .

Organizers say State Question 820 will safely legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana for adults who are 21-years-old and older in Oklahoma. The marijuana would be subject to a 15% sales tax, as well as state and local sales taxes.

Supporters say the move will generate state revenue for schools, health care, and local governments.

However, critics argue that the state needs to place more restrictions on the marijuana industry, not less.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 16

FlameThrower
4d ago

Bringing it in is great, but where is the transparency of where it goes and the purpose, I haven’t seen any changes to our state for the better because of the increased taxes we collect on MMJ. Just like the Lottery. Never seen any improvement, just more taxes. Then state tax each on top of that.

Reply
10
Jimmy Wooton
4d ago

sure did, just like casinos, lottery and the proposed legal gambling, still you want more for schools etc. Where's the money us tax payers aren't getting a break.

Reply
8
[REAL]_PatheticKarens
4d ago

😂😂 they’re just going to keep filling their own pockets and pretending they’re using it to do something for the community. 🤡

Reply
6
Related
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okemahnewsleader.com

Oklahoma Sends Questionnaire to determine the financial boycott of Energy Companies in State

OKLAHOMA CITY– Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ sent a letter and questionnaire to a list of national financial institutions, including fund managers and banks, to determine which companies boycott energy companies. in Oklahoma. This move is the first step in compiling the list of companies Oklahoma government entities are prohibited from doing business with because of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
publicradiotulsa.org

Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana. A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Scheme

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty yesterday to willfully failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees’ wages. According to court documents, Donald E. White was the president and owner of Power Utility Services, Inc., in Adair, Oklahoma. From January 2010 through December 2017, White exercised control over the...
ADAIR, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Abortion exceptions bill, recreational marijuana & OU to the SEC

Senate committee approves exceptions to abortions. (Tulsa World) State House Speaker says school vouchers remain unpopular. (NewsOK) New legislation would mandate paid maternity leave for Oklahoma teachers. (KOSU) AG Drummond leaves future of Veterans’ Commission to the state legislature. (Tulsa World) Attorney General Gentner Drummond is making changes in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy