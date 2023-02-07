ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028

Cruise lines are continuing to order and build new cruise ships to meet the growing demand for cruises. Below is a list of cruise ships that are currently under construction or have been ordered by the mainstream cruise lines from now until 2028. The passenger count is based on double...
ship-technology.com

Riverside Luxury Cruises appoints new UK & Ireland head of sales

The cruise line has appointed a new head of sales following its acquisition of four more vessels. New river cruise line, Riverside Luxury Cruises, has appointed former Jon Knight as its new head of sales for the UK & Ireland. At Riverside Luxury Cruises, Knight’s key focus will be developing...
The Independent

Cruise passengers kicked off ship and told to go home early due to ‘technical issue with catering’

A Caribbean cruise run by Tui has been brought to an abrupt halt – with passengers told to leave the ship and fly home early after what the firm says is “a technical issue with our catering facilities”.David and Maria Hitchcock from Ormskirk were on a fortnight’s voyage aboard Marella Discovery 2 – comprising a pair of one-week back-to-back cruises – as part of his 60th birthday celebrations.Six days in, they were told the first part, “Flavours of the Caribbean,” had been curtailed and was returning to its winter home port of Montego Bay “due to food issues”.The second part,...
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
cruisefever.net

10 Rules for Booking Shore Excursions on a Cruise

When you book a cruise, your time spent off the ship is just as important as your time spent on it. I hear many first-time cruisers booking a cruise because of the amazing itinerary but then have no idea what they will do when they get there. These shore excursion tips for your next cruise are to help keep that from happening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy