Goshen, IN

WNDU

Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart

ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Driver, passenger accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver and passenger were charged for possession of cocaine and marijuana after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer witnessed a black 2009 Ford SUV...
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for February 10, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Chiqueal Baker, Reginald Townsend and Corwin Stahl, Jr. Chiqueal Baker is wanted for theft, robbery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and multiple misdemeanor warrants. Reginald Townsend is wanted for violating conditions of supervised release for the original conviction of bank robbery with a...
MICHIANA, MI

