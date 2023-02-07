Read full article on original website
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested During Traffic Stop
Shooting at Hotel****UPDATE**** The female victim passed away with doctors reporting that the her injuries were too severe for organ donation. Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
KFVS12
2 Paducah residents arrested for drug trafficking after K-9 unit found meth in vehicle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug trafficking arrests after a K-9 unit found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. On February 12, a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Sheehan Bridge Road. The vehicle was a 2001 Mitsubishi car driven by Christopher Reed,...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
mymoinfo.com
Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman
(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
KFVS12
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
KFVS12
Veterans Airport in Marion recommends Contour Air service
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air could be soon flying out of another Heartland airport. This time in Marion, Illinois. Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois say the board voted unanimously to recommend Contour take over services. Contour already serves airports in Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Contour is...
KFVS12
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
KFVS12
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
KFVS12
Heartland Pets @ 4PM on 2/10 feat. Neymar & Elsa
You can adopt Widow from the Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. "Macaroni" is up for adoption, and Jenn Farmer's in Cape Girardeau to show him off in our 4 PM edition of Heartland Pets. Heartland Pets feat. Hot Dog and Disco 2/3. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:00...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
kbsi23.com
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky
A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
KFVS12
Archery tournament at Immaculate Conception brings over 180 competitors to Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Immaculate Conception School hosted an archery tournament in Jackson on Saturday. Over 180 athletes competed in the tournament put together by IC Archery Coach Ellen Koeper. The event lasted for seven hours with archers competing in multiple rounds.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol. You have to be 21, and you’re encouraged to use it responsibly. But there are differences between the two. While Missouri has state laws and even...
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
