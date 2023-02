Jessica Pegula, one of America’s top-ranked female tennis players, recently opened up about a tragedy that struck her family. In a candid personal essay for The Players' Tribune, the 28-year-old athlete revealed that her mother, Kim Pegula, the president/owner of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills and president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, went into cardiac arrest in June 2022. And months later, she and her entire family continue to feel the effects.

