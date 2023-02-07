Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
WLBT
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
vicksburgnews.com
Three arrested in Warren County for major drug crimes
The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to arrest three individuals on drug crimes. An operation that included surveillance on Stellivan Road led to the arrest of James Edward “Blue” Jones, Joell Alexander Forbes and Money Sanders. Jones was arrested for trafficking...
‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation
Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala
SUMMER N HUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,171.25, $0.
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
vicksburgnews.com
3 charged with kidnapping related to missing 14-year-old
3 people have been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a 14-year-old ward of the state. The 14-year-old came up missing several days ago and an alert was sent to the community. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace explains, “The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of...
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba
DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0. JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO....
How to protect yourself from carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
WDAM-TV
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mistrial has been declared in Jasper County Circuit Court in the case against a former Laurel police officer accused of aggravated assault. According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy G. Rayner, Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger
The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
Madison County Journal
Burglar kicks in back door in Eastbrooke
MADISON — Jewelry was reported missing in a residential burglary in the Eastbrooke subdivision on Friday night, the authorities said. “There was one residential burglary in the Eastbrooke subdivision,” Madison Police Cap. Kevin Newman said. “It is currently under investigation.”. According to Newman, the residents came home...
WLBT
Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers. The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical...
WAPT
Carjacked vehicle recovered after crash, thieves take off running
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a group of suspected carjackers. Police said a blue Honda Accord was carjacked at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. It was found at about 4:30 a.m. on Livingston Road. Officers are looking for two men and a woman who crashed the car near railroad tracks and then ran. Police said a third man was also involved in the carjacking.
Comments / 1