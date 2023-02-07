Read full article on original website
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
LISTEN: DPS Education Spotlight on Byers & Co
February 10, 2023 – Denise Swarthout of Decatur Public Schools and Cathy Briggs of Montessori Academy for Peace joined Byers & Co to talk about the hiring fair, careers in the district, and the joys of being in the classroom with 750 kids throughout the day. Listen to the podcast now!
Millikin School of Education students to undergo “Interview Boot Camp”
February 9, 2023 – Millikin University School of Education students will undergo boot camp this month. . . interview boot camp. Millikin will host its Annual School of Education Interview Bootcamp on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event connects School of Education student-teachers with alumni and local school administrators to improve their interview skills, provide feedback and develop professional networks among regional school districts.
LISTEN: EDC’s Nicole Bateman on Byers & Co
February 10, 2023 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co to talk about the reputation of Illinois for conducting business, and the work being done in Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
Argenta hosts 7th annual IceFest
February 11, 2023- Families attended Argenta’s 7th annual IceFest. The event was free and open to the public. Families walked through downtown Argenta and Prairie Park to view an arrangement of several ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The event started in 2017 and at the time featured over...
Another temporary restraining order issued for assault weapons ban in Macon County
February 9, 2023 -A temporary restraining order has been issued in Macon County, keeping the state from enforcing a recent gun ban on over 2000 Macon County Gun owners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that banned dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments, and rapid-firing devices. Under the law, no rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police.
