February 9, 2023 -A temporary restraining order has been issued in Macon County, keeping the state from enforcing a recent gun ban on over 2000 Macon County Gun owners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that banned dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments, and rapid-firing devices. Under the law, no rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police.

