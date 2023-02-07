ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

DAZN to deliver NFL’s international Game Pass service

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzpqV_0kfEJNOw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6Jpd_0kfEJNOw00

The NFL announced a 10-year deal Tuesday with DAZN Group to deliver Game Pass International, starting with the 2023 season.

The service allows viewers in more than 200 countries and regions outside the United States, including Mexico and Canada, to watch every game in the regular season and playoffs — including the Super Bowl — plus NFL Network and NFL RedZone programming.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

DAZN, which is available on most “smart” devices (televisions, phones, tablets and game consoles) has provided NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017. DAZN has also been the NFL’s broadcast partner in Germany and Japan since 2016 and in Italy since 2018.

Game Pass International will not be available in China.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy