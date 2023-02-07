Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Historic win headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Vicksburg’s girls basketball team added another piece of program history to its storybook season, as the Bulldogs defeated Three Rivers, 63-39 Friday, to capture its first Wolverine Conference championship. Makayla Allen led the way with a career-high 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter,...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 9 Kalamazoo-area boys prep hoops power rankings
KALAMAZOO, MI - Michigan’s boys basketball playoffs are less than a month away, and time is running out for teams to fix their problems ahead of tournament time. Several Kalamazoo-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride just in time.
MLive.com
11 Grand Rapids-area teams advance to 2023 wrestling regionals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Eleven Grand Rapids-area high school wrestling programs punched their regional tournament tickets with strong performances this week at team districts. Among the highlights were nine-time defending state champ Lowell claiming its 28th consecutive district title, Allendale extending its own streak to 16 consecutive crowns and Hudsonville pulling off a couple single-digit victories to snap a three-year district title drought.
MLive.com
Chaotic conference races headline Friday’s Grand Rapids high school hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday presented an opportunity for several conference leaders to create some separation on high school basketball courts across Grand Rapids, but the challengers had other ideas. No conference saw as much chaos as the OK Red boys division, which currently features four teams tied atop...
MLive.com
Leslie gets past Stockbridge for another narrow win
STOCKBRIDGE – A wild back-and-forth boys basketball game Friday at Stockbridge came down to Leslie being able to hit free throws and make defensive stops when it mattered most, pulling out a 45-38 win. Down 38-34, the Blackhawks got a 3-pointer from Kaleb Cox, then went 8-for-8 from the...
onefootdown.com
Triple Option: Despite a year away from Notre Dame, Brian Kelly news is king
Happy Friday — now let’s break out the triple-option for Notre Dame Football. The news dropped on Thursday night and spread like wildfire on Twitter... Brian Kelly filed for a divorce from his wife Paqui. The thing is though... it became pretty clear that the full story wasn’t...
MLive.com
Springport’s Brenna Crittenden voted Athlete of the Week in Jackson area
JACKSON -- By a wide margin, Springport’s Brenna Crittenden has been selected Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area. Coming off a career-high 22 points in a January 26 win over Union City, she put in 18 on January 31 in a win over Reading. She then added nine in a win over Concord on February 2.
OnlyInYourState
You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan
No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
WOOD
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
Whitmer to close deal with Ford, bring 2,500 battery jobs to Marshall
Ford Motor Co. plans to create 2,500 battery plant jobs in Marshall as part of a multibillion-dollar factory investment, the Detroit Free Press has confirmed. While the project will be a partnership between two companies, Ford will own the physical structures, run the operations and employ the workers; its partner is a global expert on battery design and technology, the Free Press confirmed Friday. ...
wkzo.com
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
tourcounsel.com
The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan
The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
WWMT
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75
Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds
Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In
A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
Comments / 0