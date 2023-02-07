ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Historic win headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Vicksburg’s girls basketball team added another piece of program history to its storybook season, as the Bulldogs defeated Three Rivers, 63-39 Friday, to capture its first Wolverine Conference championship. Makayla Allen led the way with a career-high 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter,...
VICKSBURG, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

11 Grand Rapids-area teams advance to 2023 wrestling regionals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Eleven Grand Rapids-area high school wrestling programs punched their regional tournament tickets with strong performances this week at team districts. Among the highlights were nine-time defending state champ Lowell claiming its 28th consecutive district title, Allendale extending its own streak to 16 consecutive crowns and Hudsonville pulling off a couple single-digit victories to snap a three-year district title drought.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Leslie gets past Stockbridge for another narrow win

STOCKBRIDGE – A wild back-and-forth boys basketball game Friday at Stockbridge came down to Leslie being able to hit free throws and make defensive stops when it mattered most, pulling out a 45-38 win. Down 38-34, the Blackhawks got a 3-pointer from Kaleb Cox, then went 8-for-8 from the...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
OnlyInYourState

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan

No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek

Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer to close deal with Ford, bring 2,500 battery jobs to Marshall

Ford Motor Co. plans to create 2,500 battery plant jobs in Marshall as part of a multibillion-dollar factory investment, the Detroit Free Press has confirmed. While the project will be a partnership between two companies, Ford will own the physical structures, run the operations and employ the workers; its partner is a global expert on battery design and technology, the Free Press confirmed Friday. ...
MARSHALL, MI
wkzo.com

One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
KALAMAZOO, MI
tourcounsel.com

The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan

The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
PAW PAW, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds

Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In

A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
KALAMAZOO, MI

