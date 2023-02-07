ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
NASDAQ

Is Shopify a Buy?

While small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have difficulty competing against commerce powerhouses like Amazon and Walmart, companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have been helping them compete. After the pandemic began in 2020, Shopify saw a huge boom as every business -- big and small -- rushed to establish an online presence.
bitnewsbot.com

The State of Crypto at the Start of the New Year

Cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago. From the early days of Bitcoin, the crypto and blockchain space has grown and evolved, and it has become an increasingly important part of the global financial landscape. As we start the new year, it’s a good...
crowdfundinsider.com

Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts

Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy