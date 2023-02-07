ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pink pigeon allegedly dyed for gender reveal party has died, US officials say

By Adam Gabbatt in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPYEk_0kfEIo4e00
The Wild Bird Fund took Flamingo into care and announced the king pigeon’s death on Tuesday.

A pigeon that was allegedly dyed pink as part of a gender reveal ceremony has died, a bird charity said.

The pigeon, named Flamingo, had captured hearts in recent days after it was rescued in New York City.

Flamingo, who was believed to be less than a year old, was found wandering through Madison Square Park, in Manhattan, last week. His plight prompted anger at the person or people who had dyed him pink and have not yet been identified.

The Wild Bird Fund took Flamingo into care and announced the king pigeon’s death Tuesday.

“We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund said on Twitter.

“Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins.”

The Wild Bird Fund previously told WABC that the bird may have been dyed pink, not a natural colour for a pigeon, to take part in an elaborate gender reveal – ceremonies by which couples learn or reveal the gender of their expected baby.

The pigeon was suffering from long-term malnutrition, the Wild Bird Fund said. The group named the pigeon Flamingo, a nod to the brightly coloured wading birds found in wet habitats in the Caribbean, South America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

“Flamingo’s story sparked a lot of emotion and generated interest from around the world,” the Wild Bird Fund said. “We hope the tale of his too-short life will help prevent more acts of careless cruelty.”

People grew concerned about Flamingo’s fate on Thursday when the Wild Bird Fund said the team had been unable to remove the pink dye.

“One problem is that the dye has a very strong odor, and we’re concerned for the bird’s respiratory health,” the group said in an Instagram post at the time. “Birds are highly sensitive to certain fumes, and this pigeon is essentially living inside a cloud.”

Flamingo’s treatment included heat, oxygen and subcutaneous fluids, and medication to counteract the toxin’s effects, the Wild Bird Fund said. But he struggled to eat and digest food.

“This king pigeon, a domestic bird likely raised for food, was malnourished, barely older than a baby and had no survival skills,” said the Wild Bird Fund’s announcement of Flamingo’s death.

“Dove releases sound romantic, but take away the decorations and Instagram photos, and they are the equivalent of dumping your helpless pets on the side of the road. This is no way to celebrate anything.”

Comments / 354

A.N.R
5d ago

whatever happened to cutting into your cake to see pink, blue, or whatever designated color cake? Why do people have to have these extreme reveals? Dying birds, setting forests on fire, destroying property...

Reply(22)
241
Carol Ballard
4d ago

awww poor bird. the person that did this should be fined or something like that for doing this!! shame on you people!-

Reply(1)
132
"JJDIDTIEBUCKLE"
4d ago

Charge the people that’s involved with cruelty to animals and then the death penalty for murder in the first degree…… life in prison with no parole .

Reply(23)
140
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
New York Post

Outrage at couple’s explosive gender reveal: ‘Forest fire aesthetic’

‘Cause baby, you’re a firework. A couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of their gender reveal party that sent explosive sparks flying into the air near several flammable trees. The TikTok, posted in early December, has been viewed nearly 21 million times. The video shows the family in front of a huge sign that reads “oh baby” which is decorated with pink and blue balloons. Within seconds, explosions around the sign go off sending torrents of pink smoke and confetti into the air to announce that the baby is a girl. The couple is seen jumping for joy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral

A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
toofab.com

Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support

After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
New York Post

Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video

Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy