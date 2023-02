Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 7-Eleven in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Murrells Inlet convenience store, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 11920 Highway 707, the release reads.

Two other winning tickets were sold in South Carolina, according to the release. One worth $50,000 was sold in Barnwell County and another worth $100,000 was sold in the Fountain Inn area.

All three winning tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Monday night’s drawing, the release reads.

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and Powerball number 7.

The winning ticket-holders came within just one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot in history, according to the release. A player in Washington state took home the grand $754.6 million prize.

Tanya Pinette

