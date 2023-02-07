Read full article on original website
City Manager Spencer Cronk responds to council's plans to discuss severance benefits
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has issued a statement following news that Austin City Council plans to discuss severance benefits to Cronk at its upcoming meeting. An addendum was added to Wednesday's called city council meeting and according to the agenda, council members will tackle paying severance...
Austin City Council discusses 'terms and conditions' of City Manager Spencer Cronk's job
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council had a busy agenda Thursday. They discussed the terms and conditions of City Manager Spencer Cronk's job in the aftermath of last week's ice storm. This happened in executive session behind closed doors. A decision is not expected Thursday. Dozens of public commenters expressed...
TxDOT holds public hearing on I-35 expansion project
AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday was the final, in person opportunity for the community to provide comments on the "I-35 Capital Express Central Project." "What we're proposing to do is add two non-tolled HOV lanes, high occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction of I-35 from US 290 east down to State Highway 71/ Ben White Boulevard," says TxDOT communications director, Brad Wheelis.
Cap Metro bus driver struck by stray bullet on route, company says
AUSTIN, Texas - A Capital Metro bus driver was shot around 2:40 Sunday morning in Southeast Austin, by what the bus company believes was a stray bullet. A Cap Metro spokesperson says it happened on the driver's route near Riverside and Burton. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
Austin City Council decides City Manager Spencer Cronk must go
AUSTIN, Texas - City sources confirm to FOX 7 Austin that Austin City Council members have decided City Manager Spencer Cronk must go. How he will go is still being decided. The decision was said to be made unanimously in the city council executive session. Technically City Manager Cronk still has his job, and it will be decided soon if he will step down or will be fired.
Fire at North Austin used car lot
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package. Police say there is no threat. The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday,...
Southeast Austin school in need of donations to help pay for resources
AUSTIN, Texas - City School has been serving the Dove Springs neighborhood for nearly two decades. An Tran, a board chair member at City School, says donations help the school operate. "It's dropped after two years of COVID, and then last year's financial crisis. I think donations across the board...
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Court orders Travis County DA to record grand jury in law enforcement use of force case
AUSTIN, Texas - Grand jury investigations into use-of-force cases will now have to be recorded. But, after a Travis County judge ordered that extremely-rare measure Thursday, District Attorney Jose Garza started working around it. Court documents show Doug O'Connell and Ken Ervin, who represent several Austin police officers indicated by...
Small plane crashes onto golf course in Lakeway, ATCEMS says
LAKEWAY, Texas - Police say a small plane tried to make an emergency landing near Lakeway Airpark and ended up on the Live Oak Golf Course Sunday morning in Lakeway. Investigators say it happened around 10 a.m. near Lakeway Drive and Seawind. Lakeway police say the single-engine plane was heading...
South African wines from Cape Bottle Room in East Austin
Cape Bottle Room is an exclusively South African wine bar and shop. They focus on the region that is underrepresented in the U.S. market.
SWAT situation comes to an end in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas - After 12.5 hours, a SWAT situation in Cedar Park came to an end with the subject surrendering peacefully. Cedar Park police say a man was barricaded inside of a home in the 400 block of Marigold Lane. Investigators say it started as a mental health incident...
Driver drops kids off, crashes through fence at Texas Capitol: DPS
AUSTIN, Texas - A Cedar Creek woman is facing five felony charges after Texas DPS says she dropped two children out of her vehicle before crashing it into a fence on the Capitol grounds Thursday. On Feb. 9 around 6:40 p.m., DPS personnel saw a 2014 Ford Explorer drive onto...
Central Texas weather: Perfect patio weather today, two chances for rain next week
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We will warm up into the mid-60s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. There will be perfect patio weather tonight. Remember, you can catch the big game on FOX. We have a warming trend and a couple of rain chances as we move into a...
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
Austin police need help finding suspect who robbed 2 banks
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying a man suspected of robbing two banks. The first robbery happened on January 26 at 3:40 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on South Congress near Riverside Dr. in South Austin. The second happened on February 6 at 1:45 p.m. at a...
Community gathers to support family of Julie Ann Gonzalez
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Central Texas community showed its love and support Saturday for a local family who’s been through one tragedy after another. A benefit was held at Jack’s Roadhouse in San Marcos for Sandra Soto—after her house in Dripping Springs burned down last week. She and her family were able to get out safely after being woken up by their dog. However, the house was destroyed, and they lost everything.
