Travis County, TX

Related
fox7austin.com

TxDOT holds public hearing on I-35 expansion project

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday was the final, in person opportunity for the community to provide comments on the "I-35 Capital Express Central Project." "What we're proposing to do is add two non-tolled HOV lanes, high occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction of I-35 from US 290 east down to State Highway 71/ Ben White Boulevard," says TxDOT communications director, Brad Wheelis.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cap Metro bus driver struck by stray bullet on route, company says

AUSTIN, Texas - A Capital Metro bus driver was shot around 2:40 Sunday morning in Southeast Austin, by what the bus company believes was a stray bullet. A Cap Metro spokesperson says it happened on the driver's route near Riverside and Burton. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin City Council decides City Manager Spencer Cronk must go

AUSTIN, Texas - City sources confirm to FOX 7 Austin that Austin City Council members have decided City Manager Spencer Cronk must go. How he will go is still being decided. The decision was said to be made unanimously in the city council executive session. Technically City Manager Cronk still has his job, and it will be decided soon if he will step down or will be fired.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at North Austin used car lot

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Southeast Austin school in need of donations to help pay for resources

AUSTIN, Texas - City School has been serving the Dove Springs neighborhood for nearly two decades. An Tran, a board chair member at City School, says donations help the school operate. "It's dropped after two years of COVID, and then last year's financial crisis. I think donations across the board...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Small plane crashes onto golf course in Lakeway, ATCEMS says

LAKEWAY, Texas - Police say a small plane tried to make an emergency landing near Lakeway Airpark and ended up on the Live Oak Golf Course Sunday morning in Lakeway. Investigators say it happened around 10 a.m. near Lakeway Drive and Seawind. Lakeway police say the single-engine plane was heading...
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation comes to an end in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - After 12.5 hours, a SWAT situation in Cedar Park came to an end with the subject surrendering peacefully. Cedar Park police say a man was barricaded inside of a home in the 400 block of Marigold Lane. Investigators say it started as a mental health incident...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police need help finding suspect who robbed 2 banks

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying a man suspected of robbing two banks. The first robbery happened on January 26 at 3:40 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on South Congress near Riverside Dr. in South Austin. The second happened on February 6 at 1:45 p.m. at a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Community gathers to support family of Julie Ann Gonzalez

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Central Texas community showed its love and support Saturday for a local family who’s been through one tragedy after another. A benefit was held at Jack’s Roadhouse in San Marcos for Sandra Soto—after her house in Dripping Springs burned down last week. She and her family were able to get out safely after being woken up by their dog. However, the house was destroyed, and they lost everything.
SAN MARCOS, TX

