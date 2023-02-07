Read full article on original website
Zelda's new $70 base price could set precedent for more expensive Switch games
Zelda's new $70 base price could set precedent for more expensive Switch games

In brief: It only takes one good game to set a pricing precedent, and for Nintendo that title appears to be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We already know that Nintendo's next Zelda adventure will drop for the Switch on May 12 and thanks to the recent Nintendo Direct presentation, we now have pricing data to go along with it.
Why Steam Deck Is One of the Most Significant PC Gaming Moments in Years
Why Steam Deck Is One of the Most Significant PC Gaming Moments in Years

While the launch of the Steam Deck was the opposite of pompous, headlines surrounding Valve's PC gaming handheld have jumped...
An iPhone Ultra that's more expensive than the Pro Max could arrive next year
An iPhone Ultra that's more expensive than the Pro Max could arrive next year

Rumor mill: Flagship iPhones keep getting more expensive, so what's Apple going to do? Lowering the prices would be the obvious answer, but no; Cupertino could release an even pricier handset, called the iPhone Ultra, as soon as next year.
OnePlus teases its first Android tablet, and a co-branded mechanical keyboard
OnePlus teases its first Android tablet, and a co-branded mechanical keyboard

What just happened? OnePlus has announced its first Android tablet and mechanical keyboard. The aptly named OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch LCD panel (2,800 x 2,000 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 296 PPI) that is billed as the world's first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. The panel and cover glass are set in a CNC aluminum unibody with curved edges sporting an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Buying second-hand graphics cards that were used for crypto mining isn't as risky as you might think
Buying second-hand graphics cards that were used for crypto mining isn't as risky as you might think

In context: It's an argument that has been raging for years: is buying a second-hand graphics card worth the risk when it could have been used extensively for crypto mining? Probably the most famous of all the tech YouTube channels, Linus Tech Tips, has long said that former mining cards don't automatically suffer from performance issues, and could even be a better buy than those that were used exclusively for gaming. Now, Linus might have proven this claim.
Chrome's next stable release will support Nvidia RTX video upscaling this week
Chrome's next stable release will support Nvidia RTX video upscaling this week

Something to look forward to: Nvidia unveiled its intentions to bring its AI upscaling technology to videos in web browsers at CES last month. Signs from Google suggest the feature's launch is imminent, but many questions remain about the extent of RTX Video Super Resolution's effectiveness.
Microsoft is testing a native RGB-lighting controller in Windows 11
Microsoft is testing a native RGB-lighting controller in Windows 11

Something to look forward to: Whatever your opinion of RGB-covered accessories, their popularity can't be denied. Selecting the myriad of colors and patterns they display usually means installing third-party software such as iCue for Corsair products or Razer Synapse, but it appears that Microsoft is working on a native universal controller within Windows 11 for all RGB accessories.
The Best AMD X670E Motherboards
The Best AMD X670E Motherboards

Over the past few months we've been gathering as many AMD X670 motherboards as we could to test their VRM...
Going From 20 to 40: A Graphics Card Upgrade Tale
Going From 20 to 40: A Graphics Card Upgrade Tale

At some point, every PC enthusiast will want to make an upgrade of some kind. It might be the entire...
Canon introduces the EOS R50, its new entry-level mirrorless camera
Canon introduces the EOS R50, its new entry-level mirrorless camera

What just happened? Canon has introduced a new entry-level mirrorless camera body targeting budding content creators, those looking to move beyond smartphone photography or folks seeking a solid backup solution. The Canon EOS...
Apple's new patent hints at plans of adding a camera to the Apple Watch
Apple's new patent hints at plans of adding a camera to the Apple Watch

Through the looking glass: Apple was granted a new patent for a detachable watch-based camera retention system earlier this week. The patent includes a detachable band design and a quick-release retention mechanism to support a watch-based camera. While there's no guarantee it will be produced, the patent is good indication that Apple is actively looking to deliver new features for their watch-wearing fans.
Realme's GT Neo 5 phone can fully charge in less than 10 minutes
Realme's GT Neo 5 phone can fully charge in less than 10 minutes

In a nutshell: Realme is redefining the term "fast charging" with its new GT Neo 5, a smartphone that includes a 240W charging system for blistering fast recharges. Need a quick 20 percent juice up before heading out the door? If you can spare a minute and a half, you're golden.
The world's most popular PDF reader is coming to Microsoft Edge
The world's most popular PDF reader is coming to Microsoft Edge

Something to look forward to: Microsoft Edge is getting more than just AI enhancements; the Adobe Acrobat PDF rendering engine is being integrated directly into the browser, replacing the current PDF reader. Adobe says the change will result in more accurate colors and graphics in documents, improved performance, and better security.
Atomic Heart system requirements confirmed, asks for 90GB storage
Atomic Heart system requirements confirmed, asks for 90GB storage

Something to look forward to: After five years of trying to make sense of Mundfish's strange-looking but well-hyped first-person shooter Atomic Heart, players will be able to try it for themselves in a couple of weeks. The system requirements seem slightly less demanding than other recent AAA games.
