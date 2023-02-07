Early morning fire at 118 Orleans Avenue displaces one. In the early morning hours of Friday, February 10th at 0120, City of Olean Firefighters were alerted to a structure fire at 118 Orleans Avenue. Fire Department units were on location with two engines and one ambulance within three minutes of dispatch. Fire personnel were met with flames showing from west side of structure along with smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews made entry for search and rescue through the front of the structure, while simultaneously stretching a 1 ¾ hose line to the south west end of structure for extinguishment. The fire was reported under control with a primary search of the occupied apartment completed within seven minutes. The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. The sole occupant has been displaced as a result of this incident and is being attended to by the Red Cross.

