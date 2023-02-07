ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville Police make double felony arrest on Chestnut Street

Arrests for Criminal Contempt and Harassment also reported. Wellsville Police arrested Damon P. Dawson, age 48 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 1st (Class B Felony), Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person 1st (Class E Felony), Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from...
WELLSVILLE, NY
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after a theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 40-year-old Jessica Wilder with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of property. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
SALAMANCA, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
HORNELL, NY
wnynewsnow.com

30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Olean Fire Department quickly extinguish fire, no lives lost due to smoke alarms

Early morning fire at 118 Orleans Avenue displaces one. In the early morning hours of Friday, February 10th at 0120, City of Olean Firefighters were alerted to a structure fire at 118 Orleans Avenue. Fire Department units were on location with two engines and one ambulance within three minutes of dispatch. Fire personnel were met with flames showing from west side of structure along with smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews made entry for search and rescue through the front of the structure, while simultaneously stretching a 1 ¾ hose line to the south west end of structure for extinguishment. The fire was reported under control with a primary search of the occupied apartment completed within seven minutes. The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. The sole occupant has been displaced as a result of this incident and is being attended to by the Red Cross.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Wyoming County fatal tractor-trailer crash

WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Feb. 8, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Wyoming County deputies responded to the scene of Route 78 and Hermitage Road where, they say, a serious motor vehicle accident had occurred. After […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car

CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges

A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
BRADFORD, PA
iheart.com

Woman Killed in Wyoming County Fire

An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Wyoming County. Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 9 yesterday morning on Maxon Road in Bennington. A woman's body was later discovered inside the home, which was a total loss. The victim's name has not been released.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

