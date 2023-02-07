Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police make double felony arrest on Chestnut Street
Arrests for Criminal Contempt and Harassment also reported. Wellsville Police arrested Damon P. Dawson, age 48 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 1st (Class B Felony), Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person 1st (Class E Felony), Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from...
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after a theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 40-year-old Jessica Wilder with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of property. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
Jamestown man involved in two fatal crashes remanded, awaits trial
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve 2021 and again for his involvement in a second fatal collision on Dec. 5, 2022, has been remanded without bail to the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, per the Chautauqua […]
Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.
NewsChannel 36
Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
wnynewsnow.com
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
wellsvillesun.com
Olean Fire Department quickly extinguish fire, no lives lost due to smoke alarms
Early morning fire at 118 Orleans Avenue displaces one. In the early morning hours of Friday, February 10th at 0120, City of Olean Firefighters were alerted to a structure fire at 118 Orleans Avenue. Fire Department units were on location with two engines and one ambulance within three minutes of dispatch. Fire personnel were met with flames showing from west side of structure along with smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews made entry for search and rescue through the front of the structure, while simultaneously stretching a 1 ¾ hose line to the south west end of structure for extinguishment. The fire was reported under control with a primary search of the occupied apartment completed within seven minutes. The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. The sole occupant has been displaced as a result of this incident and is being attended to by the Red Cross.
wnynewsnow.com
54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Beaver Dams man arrested following months-long stolen car investigation
CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man was arrested Wednesday after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month-long investigation into a stolen vehicle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicholas S. Ingersoll was arrested on Feb 8, and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal […]
Man killed in Wyoming County fatal tractor-trailer crash
WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Feb. 8, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Wyoming County deputies responded to the scene of Route 78 and Hermitage Road where, they say, a serious motor vehicle accident had occurred. After […]
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
wesb.com
James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges
A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
iheart.com
Woman Killed in Wyoming County Fire
An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Wyoming County. Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 9 yesterday morning on Maxon Road in Bennington. A woman's body was later discovered inside the home, which was a total loss. The victim's name has not been released.
Woman dead after fire on Maxon Road in Bennington
One woman is dead following a house fire at 1291 Maxon Road in the Town of Bennington Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0