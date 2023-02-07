Read full article on original website
Related
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Sheridan Media
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: I-90, other roads reopened
UPDATE 12:30 p.m. MT — According to wyoroad.info, I-90 between Sheridan and Gillette is open again, although some stretches are listed as wet and slick in spots. US 85 and US 14 are also reopened. Interstate 90 is also closed eastbound from the Montana state line to Ranchester. Westbound...
Sheridan Media
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
796
Followers
3K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0