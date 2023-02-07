ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greybull, WY

Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
UPDATE: I-90, other roads reopened

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. MT — According to wyoroad.info, I-90 between Sheridan and Gillette is open again, although some stretches are listed as wet and slick in spots. US 85 and US 14 are also reopened. Interstate 90 is also closed eastbound from the Montana state line to Ranchester. Westbound...
GILLETTE, WY
Casper, WY
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

