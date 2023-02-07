UPDATE 12:30 p.m. MT — According to wyoroad.info, I-90 between Sheridan and Gillette is open again, although some stretches are listed as wet and slick in spots. US 85 and US 14 are also reopened. Interstate 90 is also closed eastbound from the Montana state line to Ranchester. Westbound...

GILLETTE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO