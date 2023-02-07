Teddy Bear Toss Game to benefit Salvation Army of Wausau. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game happening this Saturday at 7:10pm. All fans are encouraged to bring a new/gently used stuffed animal(s) to the game and when the Cyclones score their first goal of the game fans throw their stuffed animal(s) onto the ice to benefit kids in North-Central Wisconsin.

