onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Boys Hockey Downs Pacelli Co-op
D.C. Everest Boys Hockey Downs Pacelli Co-op
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Hangs Close Before Falling to LaCrosse Central
LaCrosse Central edged Wisconsin Rapids in nonconference boys basketball, 57-50. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Lemieux 8, Fox 9, Mathews 16, Jungwirth 17.
onfocus.news
Mosinee’s Kuklinski, Lakeland’s Masayesva Headline All-Great Northern Conference Boys Hockey Team
Grant Kuklinski(Mosinee) and Max Masayesva(Lakeland) headline the All-Great Northern Conference Boys Hockey Team. Tomahawk's Chris Bembinster was named the Great Northern Conference Coach of the Year. First Team. Max Masayesva, Lakeland(unanimous) Grant Kuklinski, Mosinee. Joey Belanger, Rhinelander. Eli Kassler, Antigo. Landon Nelson, Antigo. Gavin Obremski, Mosinee. Second Team. Aiden...
onfocus.news
Merrill Girls Basketball Outlasts Wisconsin Rapids
Merrill defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Basketball, 56-46. Kristin Radtke had 15 points and Sydney Holberg added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Aliyah Jennings pulled down 12 rebounds to pace Wisconsin Rapids. Rapids scoring: Radtke 15, Holberg 13, Redcloud 6, Jennings 5, Neilitz 3, Ross 2, Schaeffer...
onfocus.news
Neillsville Clinches Title, Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
Neillsville Clinches Title, Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
onfocus.news
Schurk Nets 30 Points in Pacelli’s Win over Almond-Bancroft
Pacelli picked up a 60-52 Central Wisconsin Conference win over Almond-Bancroft. Cam Schurk led the Cardinals with 30 points. Almond-Bancroft was led by Ayden Phillips with 25 points and TJ Lamb's 22 points. Report (14) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 9, Mayer 10, Jeidy 2, Awe 6, Martin 1, Schurk...
onfocus.news
Jossie Scores 32, SPASH Girls Down Marshfield in 2 OT to Clinch Share of WVC Title
With the Win SPASH Clinches at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Championship. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 1, Kolbeck 9, Charron 4, Minsaas 11, Abney 1, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 21, Wucherpfennig 6. SPASH Scoring:. Adaleah Nest 8. Lydia Johnson. Brittany Beadles7. Jacinta Zdroik. Ellie Strong. Katie Kornowski. Aubree Itzen...
onfocus.news
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller
The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Boys Trimmed by Wild Rose
The Pittsville Panthers were trimmed by Wild Rose in CWC Boys Basketball, 43-39. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 7, Dy. Luther 3, Hardinger 3, Friday 3, Gudel 5, Bowden 10, Da. Luther 8.
onfocus.news
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Downs Antigo
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Downs Antigo
onfocus.news
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose at the Top: Central Wisconsin South Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season.
onfocus.news
Loyal Boys Take Down Abbotsford
Loyal defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 51-33. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 11, Reis 2, Schraufnagel 7, B. Diedrich 11, Brodhagen 2.
onfocus.news
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M.
onfocus.news
Wausau Cyclones’ Teddy Bear Toss Game to benefit Salvation Army of Wausau
Teddy Bear Toss Game to benefit Salvation Army of Wausau. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game happening this Saturday at 7:10pm. All fans are encouraged to bring a new/gently used stuffed animal(s) to the game and when the Cyclones score their first goal of the game fans throw their stuffed animal(s) onto the ice to benefit kids in North-Central Wisconsin.
onfocus.news
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd. (Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the 1st and 2nd intermissions. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout North-Central Wisconsin. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally adorable Boomer and Oscar.
onfocus.news
Potential Building Donation Could Increase Budget Deficit
Potential Building Donation for Future Police Department. Marshfield, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield is exploring the possibility of relocating its Police Station following a donation offer from the owner of Wildwood Plaza. The 23,400 sq. ft. office building at 2504 S. Central Ave., commonly known as the Buffalo Building, has been vacant since its previous tenant left in 2022.
