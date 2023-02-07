Read full article on original website
Roger Daltrey Lists His Live Who Highlights
Roger Daltrey looked back at some of his most memorable moments performing with the Who, choosing experiences spanning over three decades. In a new interview with Vulture, the singer discussed the Concert for New York City in 2001, Woodstock in 1969 and The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus TV special the previous year.
Benoit David Quit Yes After Being Mocked Onstage by Chris Squire
Former Yes singer Benoit David recalled the moment he reached a “breaking point” with the band, which led to his departure in 2012. He’d been singing in the Canadian Yes tribute band Close to the Edge for several years when he was contacted by co-founding bassist Chris Squire in 2008 after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues. David wound up leaving for a similar reason, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he explained how it began to surface during Yes’ double-header tour with Styx in 2011.
45 Years Ago: Queen Dreams Big With ‘Spread Your Wings’
"Sammy was low," Freddie Mercury croons in the very first line of Queen's "Spread Your Wings." Sammy, it turns out, works in a place called the Emerald Bar, cleaning floors and dreaming of a better life while his tightfisted boss tells him: "You've got no real ambition, you won't get very far." Still, Sammy yearns to be elsewhere. At the end of the song, he talks himself into liberation: "Pull yourself together, because you know you should do better – that's because you're a free man."
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
David Crosby Called Graham Nash to Apologize Before His Death
A little more than a week before his death, David Crosby called his former bandmate Graham Nash in an attempt to apologize. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash revealed to AARP. “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad
Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Kevin Cronin and Dolly Parton Re-Imagine ‘Keep on Loving You’
Kevin Cronin revealed that he’s recorded a new version of REO Speedwagon's classic power ballad “Keep on Loving You,” joining Dolly Parton to reinterpret the song as a “dark duet.” For Cronin, teaming with the country legend was a chance to revisit the true intent behind “Keep on Loving You.”
40 Years Ago: A Concert Film Showcases the Rolling Stones’ ’80s Excess
In a lot of ways, the Rolling Stones were built for the big screen. Performance after compelling concert performance found Mick Jagger's larger-than-life personality paired alongside Keith Richards' suave lead guitar playing, with Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman weaving in between. Take 20 cameras, train them on this band and an audience, and you're bound to capture something magical.
Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Warren Zevon Lead Rock Hall Vote
The number of public votes cast for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction passed 1.25 million as solo artists dominated the list of 10 nominees. Cyndi Lauper currently comes in at the top in the figures released most recently, with more than 147,000 votes. George Michael followed with over 137,000 and Warren Zevon was third with 112,935.
Watch Motley Crue Play Their First Show With New Guitarist John 5
Motley Crue played their first show without Mick Mars last night (Feb. 10), with John 5 taking over as the band's new touring guitarist during a show in Atlantic City, NJ. If 5 was nervous about his latest assignment it certainly didn't show. He was the first musician to hit the stage, gesturing for the crowd to get loud before launching into the riff for "Wild Side." He prowled the stage throughout the night, adding a handful of cool new twists and solos to otherwise faithful renditions of Mars' guitar parts.
Travis Barker Reveals Injury From Blink-182 Tour Rehearsal
We're a little more than a month out from Blink-182's highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, but in advance of the trek, drummer Travis Barker has revealed an injury he incurred during rehearsals. Barker first shared his anguish over the the injury tweeting out a cryptic, "Fuck" on Twitter...
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Done With CGI
The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.
Roger Waters Has Re-Recorded ‘Dark Side’ Without Pink Floyd
Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side of the Moon without the rest of his former Pink Floyd bandmates. “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap!” Waters declared during an interview with The Telegraph. “Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”
How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’
Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
How Joe Perry Wound Up With a Stolen Jeff Beck Guitar Pedal
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said he'd always felt bad about winding up with a guitar effects pedal stolen from Jeff Beck – and told how he managed to "adjust the karma" nearly four decades later. In a new interview with Guitar World, Perry explained that he'd come into possession...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Sits In With Pub Band to Play AC/DC Covers for 17 People
Once a musician, always a musician! While Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently playing to thousands nightly on tour, drummer Chad Smith recently rocked a crowd of 17 during a night out in Australia. The musician dropped by Melbourne's Cherry Bar, where he sat in with the pub's band for a pair of AC/DC classics.
Austin Butler Says He Developed an ‘Immediate’ Bond With Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the death of Lisa Marie Presley during a recent appearance on the the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Butler says he was "shattered" by the news of her death on Jan. 12 — as the lead in a film about Presley's late father, Elvis Presley, the actor developed a bond with the family, especially the daughter of the rock 'n' roll king.
30 Years Ago: Lenny Kravitz Takes a Stand on ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’
Lenny Kravitz admitted in 1993 that the American press had never really known what to make of him. "Well, it's changing now," he told Rick Rubin during a talk for Interview. "But for some reason at first people thought I was really arrogant and a snob about music because I'm so intense about my production and sound – and because they knew I didn't like new music so much.
How Metallica Won Over Bob Rock With ‘Sad but True’
With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album is practically a greatest-hits compilation unto itself. Perhaps none of its 12 tracks are as important as "Sad but True," which convinced super-producer Bob Rock that he simply had to work with the band. Rock had already piqued...
