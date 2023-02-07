ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger King Employee Shows How 'Flame-Grilled' Whoppers Are 'Really Made' In Viral TikTok Video

By Marissa Matozzo
 6 days ago

If you’ve ever wondered how Burger King ‘s iconic Whoppers are made behind the scenes (and what “flame-grilled” really means when it comes to their burgers), look no further.

As seen in a now-viral TikTok video made by user (and apparent BK employee) Nick (@nickjett), fans can see how employees of the chain use flame-grilling machines to  transport meat along a conveyor belt. This left some viewers “surprised” at how the burgers are “really made,” and others just “even more hungry” after watching, as seen in the video’s comment section.

Viral TikTok Shows How Burger King’s Flame-Grilling Machines Work

In the video, the creator uses top and bottom burners to cook the meat patties. After they are done, they are then moved to a tray, and assembled into an official burger. The creator captioned the clip, “Love me a whopper,” while grilling them.

According to the official Burger King website, the company notes that they have been using this method of flame grilling Whoppers and other menu items for the past 69 years, writing, “At Burger King, we have been flame-grilling since the day we started in 1954. That’s right since day one. We only use real fire to give you the beef patty you deserve.”

Speaking to QSR, David Bruno, chef and associate professor at the Culinary Institute of America, explained why this flame-grilling burger making style is preferred by many. “The taste of food that is grilled is unique. It has a charred, somewhat smoky flavor that is difficult to match,” he said.

Burger King Fan Reactions

Burger King fan reactions varied after seeing the video, with one commenter writing, “I’m not sure why, but I’m so surprised. I work at McDonald’s, and we cook on the grill.” Another added, “I never knew this is how they made them,” and someone else pointed out after realizing, “so it is in fact flame grilled.”

One other fan joked, “My Burger King around here just takes them out of the freezer and puts them on a burger,” as another replied, “This actually looks cleaner than the BK in my town.” As for whether fans will continue to order Whoppers after seeing how they are truly flame-grilled, no one in the comment section seemed truly opposed or affected, just simply “surprised,” as another reiterated.

Comments / 13

