Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The huge downfall of one half of this former San Antonio power coupleAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
KSAT 12
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Man recovering after he was struck by truck while crossing Southeast Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was left injured Friday night when a hit-and-run driver struck the victim on the Southeast side. Police were called to the 900 block of Military Dr., at around 8:07 p.m. According to officials, the 55-year-old man was walking across the road; not...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects on the run after hitting victim on bicycle causing serious injuries
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for hitting and injuring a 31-year-old man that was riding a bike on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Quintana Road on January 30th. Police say...
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
foxsanantonio.com
Migrant still on the loose after escaping Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — Karnes County Police say that a migrant is still on the loose after escaping the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry and is now being charged with a felony warrant for escaping.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed during argument outside North Side food mart, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over. The driver...
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect with outstanding warrants, including terrorist threats
SAN ANTONIO – Police need help finding a suspect with two outstanding warrants. According to the Hallettsville Police Department Facebook page, Tevin Hights is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a terrorist threat. Police say Tevin has connections to the Yoakum, Shiner, Cuero, and Hallettsville areas....
KSAT 12
Heavy police presence on NE Side backs traffic up for miles
SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is snarled for miles on Friday afternoon as San Antonio police have a heavy presence on the Northeast Side. There are more than 12 SAPD units at Loop 410 West and Perrin Beitel. There is no official word on what the incident is about. We’ll...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
KSAT 12
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
'Just beyond comprehension': Men caught on camera taking AC unit
SAN ANTONIO — New video recorded during last week's winter storm captures two men hauling away an air conditioner unit in broad daylight. The homeowner says he did what he was told and stayed home during the winter weather. He was inside as his unit was taken, and he didn't hear a thing.
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
'Make sure doors are locked,' officials say, as they search for man who escaped ICE custody at processing center
KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from ICE's custody at the immigration processing center. It happened just after midnight on Thursday. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him. Authorities say Alejandro...
Comments / 1