KTSA

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Heavy police presence on NE Side backs traffic up for miles

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is snarled for miles on Friday afternoon as San Antonio police have a heavy presence on the Northeast Side. There are more than 12 SAPD units at Loop 410 West and Perrin Beitel. There is no official word on what the incident is about. We’ll...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
WINDCREST, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

