Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
Yardbarker

Longtime DE among potential cut candidates for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are projected to have $27.83 million in cap space, but they hope to sign QB Lamar Jackson, who will command a massive payday. So the Ravens must make roster cuts to free money. Here are some players who could be cut. Chuck Clark, safety. Clark has been...
Yardbarker

Steelers Rumored To Be Interested In Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marcus Peters

The cornerback position is seen as a major need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season. Despite signing Levi Wallace and bringing back Ahkello Witherspoon last off-season, it's a major area of need once again. Witherspoon's injuries and inconsistent performances cause room for concern there. Additionally, Cam Sutton is a free agent, the team's best CB the past few years now. General manager Omar Khan has plenty of draft picks in which he could pursue a corner.
The Comeback

Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens has become even more uncertain. NFL.com reported Saturday that the Ravens are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star quarterback if the two sides can’t reach a new contract agreement. However, the report says team sources say they could be tempted to trade Jackson if Read more... The post Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
