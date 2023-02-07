Read full article on original website
Oakland A's, Miami Marlins Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade
The Oakland A's and Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to a deal that sees a pair of top draft picks trading places. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "The [A's] and [Marlins] are swapping former top 6 picks. Outfielder JJ Bleday is headed to the A's, and left-hander A.J. Puk is going to the Marlins." ...
Wbaltv.com
Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
Yardbarker
Longtime DE among potential cut candidates for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are projected to have $27.83 million in cap space, but they hope to sign QB Lamar Jackson, who will command a massive payday. So the Ravens must make roster cuts to free money. Here are some players who could be cut. Chuck Clark, safety. Clark has been...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rumored To Be Interested In Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marcus Peters
The cornerback position is seen as a major need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season. Despite signing Levi Wallace and bringing back Ahkello Witherspoon last off-season, it's a major area of need once again. Witherspoon's injuries and inconsistent performances cause room for concern there. Additionally, Cam Sutton is a free agent, the team's best CB the past few years now. General manager Omar Khan has plenty of draft picks in which he could pursue a corner.
Future GM? Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz
Joe Hortiz, the Ravens' director of player personnel, is a hot candidate to lead an NFL franchise.
Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens has become even more uncertain. NFL.com reported Saturday that the Ravens are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star quarterback if the two sides can’t reach a new contract agreement. However, the report says team sources say they could be tempted to trade Jackson if Read more... The post Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Potential Ravens OC candidate takes WR coach position with Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens have been working to find their next offensive coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman after four seasons. The team will look to bring in a player that can maximize whichever quarterback is under center for them in 2023, whether it be Lamar Jackson or somebody else.
