Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Super Bowl 57 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction

The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is a great one on paper. It's a game between two great quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. There are exciting players at the skill positions, most notably Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Both defenses are loaded with playmakers and can effectively rush the passer. We also should expect plenty of points in this matchup as the Chiefs ranked No. 1 in scoring during the regular season and the Eagles were No. 3.
Rihanna at Super Bowl 57: How to watch, setlist, bets

Rihanna’s first live performance in nearly four years demands a crowd. Cue Super Bowl LVII with over 100 million people expected to tune in. The 34-year-old star was announced as the halftime performer back in September and the anticipation has only grown in the months since. While most of her set plans remain a secret, fans should expect a show, regardless of how the first half of the game plays out.
Winners, losers from chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has borne more fruit than expected. In the build-up to the deadline, Kyrie Irving’s move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks generated the most headlines, but more action didn’t emerge until the final day. Then, Wednesday night going into early Thursday...
Justin Fields believes game slowed down for him in 2022

The Bears are coming off an awful 3-14 season where the offense struggled to score consistently, and the defense struggled to stop their opponents. Yet there’s real reason for optimism that things will improve in 2023. Ryan Poles will have tons of resources to reshape the roster, as he controls the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and has the most money to spend in free agency, by far. But the No. 1 reason to believe better days are ahead in Chicago is because of the man who wears No. 1: Justin Fields.
Should Bears Stay or Go? Poll Shows Residents' Opinions

Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. Of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll,...
Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future

CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
