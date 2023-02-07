The Bears are coming off an awful 3-14 season where the offense struggled to score consistently, and the defense struggled to stop their opponents. Yet there’s real reason for optimism that things will improve in 2023. Ryan Poles will have tons of resources to reshape the roster, as he controls the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and has the most money to spend in free agency, by far. But the No. 1 reason to believe better days are ahead in Chicago is because of the man who wears No. 1: Justin Fields.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO