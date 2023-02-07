ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years

Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
PAMPA, TX
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
AMARILLO, TX
Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues

So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
AMARILLO, TX
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
AMARILLO, TX
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
BORGER, TX
This Beloved Wonderland Park Ride Has Its Own Fansite

One of the greatest rides at Wonderland Park is the Himalaya. The Himalaya is a fun-family ride that everyone loves. If you're not careful, you just might get squished as the ride spins around taking you on a journey on a snow-covered mountain. Well, at least that's the feeling you get. According to Wonderland Park, the ride was purchased from France.
AMARILLO, TX
