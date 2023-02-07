Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty Looks Inspired By Her Super Bowl Performance On Instagram

As fans continue to count the days until Rihanna ‘s long-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show performance , the Grammy winner, 34, showed off several Savage X Fenty looks inspired by the big game day.

The pop star and style icon , as fans know, will headline the musical component of the Super Bowl LVII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna Flaunts New Super Bowl-Inspired Savage X Fenty Merch Leading Up To The Game

In an Instagram video montage post for her 140 million followers, the “We Found Love” singer can be seen rocking an oversized black-and-white jersey adorned with the ‘X’ logo from her brand, along with slouchy black sweats, a red beanie and shiny charm necklaces.

For this clip, the mom of one wore her long, wavy black tresses down. The Fenty Beauty mogul completed her look with black cat-eye liner, shiny eyeshadow, a tad of rosy blush and a nude lipstick hue.



In her caption, Rihanna wrote, “pre gaming in @savagexfenty.” On the label’s official page, fans also see the songstress and designer rocking sporty checkered-print sweatshirts and pants in new sporty designs.

This follows another video upload promoting the Halftime Show in which the “Love On The Brain” hitmaker rocked a skintight black catsuit with a glamorous, fringy green coat, shimmering hoop earrings, layered chain necklaces and turquoise, glowing eyeshadow.



Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of both looks, and headed to Rihanna’s Instagram comment sections to share their thoughts and excitement for her return to the stage. “U finna eat bb,” one user wrote, anticipating her performance as another added, “I got a feelin… she’s gonna bring us something we will never forget! Can’t wait!” Someone else added, “love these outfits, you’re stunning” as another chimed in, “always so beautiful and talented.”

Rihanna’s Return To The Stage In Over 5 Years

Back in September 2022, Rihanna took to Instagram to announce that she was the official Super Bowl Halftime Show performer— posting a photo of her holding an official NFL football as thousands of fans left comments of approval.



This marks her first musical performance in over 5 years, as her most recent concert tour was held throughout 2016 in support of her eighth studio album, Anti . Rihanna broke the internet multiple times in the past year, from welcoming her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky to releasing her first solo musical release following her hiatus, “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.



The song earned her nominations for the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song, and we can’t wait to see her Halftime Show!