Best Friends Animal Society to offer walk-in vaccine and microchip clinic for pets

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville announced it will be hosting a little to no-cost walk-in vaccine and microchip clinic for pets on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Best Friends said it strives to help keep pets safe and protected. Therefore, all attendees will be able to get annual vaccinations free of charge, while rabies vaccines and microchips will be available for a recommended $10 donation.

Best Friends notes some of the benefits of vaccinating and microchipping pets include:

Microchips allow pets to be reunited with their owners in case of an emergency or if they get lost.

Vaccines aid in an animal’s overall well-being, preventing illnesses.

Avoid costly treatments and medical bills down the road by preventing illnesses.

Protect humans and other animals from transmitting diseases.

The event will be held at the former lifesaving center, located at 210 Prairie Lane from 9-11 a.m.

Best Friends Animal Society credits itself as a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

