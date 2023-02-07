Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Atlanta
A man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street early Sunday in Atlanta.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say
ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
fox5atlanta.com
Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man...
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide
They were each guilty of killing three people. So each killer was given three life sentences in prison, the Paulding Cou...
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton
A fugitive accused of shooting a man to death in Clayton County last night was arrested by Thursday morning, authorities said.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
