fox5atlanta.com

Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say

ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
Lansing Daily

Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Newnan Times-Herald

Student arrested at Newnan High

A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman

Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
