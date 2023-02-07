Read full article on original website
Amarillo Fire respond to late night fire on North Polk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released information regarding a structure fire on Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Polk Street, which they said was caused by a cigarette. AFD reported that at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a fire in the 1600 block […]
1 dead after AFD responds to early Thursday fire on NW 15th Avenue
UPDATE: (8 a.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released further details on an early Thursday morning fire in the 1600 block of NW 15th that involved the death of 72-year-old Betty Moore. According to the department, two neighbors were getting ready for work on Thursday morning when they smelled smoke from the house fire. […]
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
‘Large Tank Fire’ reported in Borger, according to Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management
Officials with the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management stated there is a "large tank fire" near Eastside Park in Borger.
abc7amarillo.com
Soldier, 26, dies at Amarillo hospital after experiencing 'medical emergency' on airplane
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A soldier stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia died in Amarillo after an inflight medical emergency. Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was on his way to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday when his medical emergency began. Medical personnel began CPR.
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues
So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday. According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the […]
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
KFDA
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
City of Amarillo announces first phase of water infrastructure plan
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced its first phase of updates to its water service is underway. Officials said it is implementing a digital water meter system aiming to modernize water service for its customers. The new systems will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters. The city said phase one of […]
Myhighplains.com
Emma Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
KFDA
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where it is in the process one year […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
KFDA
Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
