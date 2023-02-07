Read full article on original website
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC Miami
Think Twice Before Investing in Super Bowl Advertisers. Here's Why
In a fragmented media landscape, events like the Super Bowl are prized by advertisers for the exposure they offer. More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many watching the game will be just as attentive to the commercials as they are to the action on the field. These commercials are an institution in and of themselves, with the ads generating conversation for weeks ahead and days after the big game. Consumers might recall well-crafted Super Bowl ads years after their debut.
NBC Miami
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NBC Miami
Patrick Mahomes Captures NFL MVP Award, Joins Rare Company as Two-Time Winner
Mahomes captures NFL MVP, joins rare company as two-time winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2022 NFL MVP. Mahomes was announced as the MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes and 490 points. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished second with 193 points.
NBC Miami
Potential Candidates for Stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class
Potential candidates for stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors. A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking...
NBC Miami
‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her
LeBron James made a young fan's night on Saturday simply by sitting on the bench. An ankle injury held James out of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Golden State Warriors. But the NBA's new all-time leading scorer was in attendance at Chase Center for the game. And when James...
NBC Miami
How Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Trades Impact NBA Playoffs
How Westbrook-DLo blockbuster impacts West playoff race originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The second blockbuster of trade deadline season went down Wednesday night in a three-team deal between the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. The Lakers, one day after losing an emotional game to the Oklahoma...
NBC Miami
Winners, Losers From Chaotic 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
Winners, losers from chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA trade deadline has borne more fruit than expected. In the build-up to the deadline, Kyrie Irving’s move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks generated the most headlines, but more action didn’t emerge until the final day.
NBC Miami
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub
Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
NBC Miami
2023 NBA Finals, Conference Odds Following Trade Deadline
2023 NBA Finals, conference odds following trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline has seen movement in which teams are expected to win it all come June. Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move to the Phoenix Suns has dramatically increased their odds, while the Brooklyn...
Comments / 0