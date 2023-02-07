The BYU Cougars take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our BYU Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU Gonzaga. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are in the midst of an up-and-down season. From one game to the next, this team’s level of performance varies wildly. The Zags beat Alabama by 10 in Birmingham, and they lost at home to Loyola Marymount. They lost to Saint Mary’s last Saturday and then looked indomitable on Thursday in a wipeout of a talented San Francisco team. They nearly lost several WCC road games but managed to rescue themselves with great plays in the final five minutes. Good, bad, and ordinary — we have seen a lot of Gonzaga in various forms and at different levels of competence and efficiency. Which Gonzaga team is going to show up? We will see in this home game versus a BYU team which has been quite inconsistent in its own right this season.

PROVO, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO