Parents of Teens Killed in Chase File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against City

Photo: Getty Images

Homestead, FL - The parents of two teens who died after the car they were in crashed into a South Florida canal while being chased by police have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

On February 13, 2021, two Homestead police officers chased the car that 14-year-olds Rihanna Vargas and Terence Valdivia were in after officers initiated a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation.

Homestead Police say they made several attempts to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, eventually losing control of the vehicle, mounting a curb and going airborne, striking several trees before landing in a canal.

Terence Valdivia was ejected from the vehicle, while Rihanna Vargas was trapped in the backseat that was then submerged underwater, where she died.

According to the lawsuit, officers did not try to help after the car crashed into a canal.

Bodycam footage shows officers holding flashlights over the canal, but the Homestead Police Department declined to comment on the incident or if the officers involved were disciplined.

The department only issued a statement expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.

The parents' lawyer, Ariel Lett, stated police must be held accountable for the loss of Rihanna's life.