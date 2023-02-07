NC detention officer accused of providing controlled substance to inmate
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer is accused of providing a controlled substance to an inmate in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Lynsie Williams was terminated on December 2, 2022.Monroe woman caught with meth and fentanyl
After further investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Williams was charged with providing contraband to an inmate.
Agents said she provided a controlled substance to an inmate at the Buncombe County Detention Center.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0