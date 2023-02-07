ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

NC detention officer accused of providing controlled substance to inmate

By Bethany Fowler
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehJJG_0kfEFmhV00

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer is accused of providing a controlled substance to an inmate in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Lynsie Williams was terminated on December 2, 2022.

Monroe woman caught with meth and fentanyl

After further investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Williams was charged with providing contraband to an inmate.

Agents said she provided a controlled substance to an inmate at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Man accused of planting IED at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in 2021 indicted by federal grand jury

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March. A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating...
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Drug roundup nets multiple arrests

A local drug investigation has led to more than a dozen arrests, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. On February 8, 2023, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a Drug round up named County Wide. This round up was a joint operation across the entire county dealing mainly with Methamphetamine. Other illegal narcotics was also seized during this operation. This operation was conducted over the last several months. North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the arrest of the listed individuals. As the result of Operation County Wide over 1 pound of methamphetamine was seized, several other types of controlled substances and firearms.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy