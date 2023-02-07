NC detention officer accused of providing controlled substance to inmate

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer is accused of providing a controlled substance to an inmate in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Lynsie Williams was terminated on December 2, 2022.

After further investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Williams was charged with providing contraband to an inmate.

Agents said she provided a controlled substance to an inmate at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.