Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?

Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for "moderate noise" on...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: At Least He Left The Boxes

A Lakewood resident opened his door this morning to find his Amazon boxes ripped open and its contents stolen. The empty boxes were left behind. The incident happened in the Forest Avenue area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Shiva for R’ Reuven Refoel Klugmann Z”L

R’ Reuven Refoel Klugmann Z”L was Niftar Erev Shabbos. Shiva will be taking place at 28 Myrtle Place, Lakewood. Avrohom Klugmann, Gabriel Klugmann, Ester Bistricer, David Klugmann, Ruth Freundlich, Yehudis Fried, Naomi Grunhut, Binyomin Klugmann, and Michoel Klugmann.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

