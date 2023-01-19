Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Dancing in Place" by Colossal Street Jam feat. Anthony Krizan
Veteran Jersey Shore rockers Colossal Street Jam will celebrate the release of their long-awaited “No Way to Live” LP with three shows this month, two of which feature Anthony Krizan, who also is featured on the track “Dancing in Place,” the Makin Waves Song of the Week.
UGLY STUDIO presents An Evening with an Artist: featuring YIGSY MAGALY
(LEONIA, NJ) -- On February 10th and February 14th from 7:00pm-8:30pm, UGLY STUDIO will be hosting "An Evening with an Artist: feat. YIGSY MAGALY." People will be able to paint along on canvases with the featured artist while sipping on wine and indulging in their latest collection of art from their upcoming show: Love can be UGLY.
Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2023 Lineup
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Sea.Hear.Now has announced an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts!
bergenPAC presents Gloria Gaynor
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents Gloria Gaynor on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:00pm. Gaynor’s legendary career spans over 50 years never losing momentum. She’s channeled her fame into support for several charities, donating not only her money but also her time and talent. She has been honored in recent years by several institutions including the Martin Luther King Jr Award, the Library of Congress, Buzz Aldrin & the APOLLO XI 50th Celebration, and the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
Xian Zhang conducts the New Jersey Symphony for Mahler's Symphony No. 3
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony in her favorite piece of music, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, on March 3 and 5 with mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, Montclair State University Prima Voce, and Starry Arts Group Children’s Chorus. Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) was an Austro-Bohemian composer and conductor of the late-Romantic era. His compositions often draw on his Jewish heritage, and he is known for symphonic works of great scale and power.
"Cats" National Tour comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will come to Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!
NJPAC Adds Second Show for Samantha Bee
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has added a second show for Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm. Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as...
RVCC Music Faculty to Present Department's Annual Recital
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design Department will present the annual Music Faculty Recital on Sunday, February 26 at 2:30pm in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The program will be coordinated by John Sichel, Professor of Music. Featured music faculty will include Jeremy Sweet, piano (Branchburg); John Loehrke, bass (New York City); Oliver Perez, saxophone (Carteret); John Sichel, piano (Mountainside); and Eldad Tarmu, vibraphone (Union City).
The Art of Resisting Soviet Oppression: Zimmerli Showcases Fight Against a Regime
"The Essence of Truth" (Grinding Pravda), 1975, gelatin silver print on paper and object made of compressed newspaper, 7 3/4 × 5 5/8 in. (19.7 × 14.3 cm). D20975.04. (NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Some people fight against oppression with weapons. Russian-born artists Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid chose to wield paint brushes dipped in mockery.
New Jersey: Certified Film Ready
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission, announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung, have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities: ready and prepared to cooperate with movie and television producers. Launched as a pilot in Somerset County in September 2022, the Film Ready New Jersey program is set to extend statewide this spring.
Trenton Film Society: Your Portal to the Oscar-Nominated Short Films
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The Trenton Film Society is offering movie buffs the chance to see the Oscar-nominated short films of 2022, in the categories of live-action, animated, and documentary. A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. Predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! Showings will be in person (masks encouraged but not required) at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 12.
Interview with Hunter Foster, Director of "Parade" at American Theater Group
(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- American Theater Group is thrilled to have Tony Award-nominated actor Hunter Foster directing our upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed musical Parade, written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) with a score by Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County). Parade runs March 2-5 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and March 9-11 at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange.
Bordentown Thespians present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
Jacob's Sons: 1st Row: Olivia Olaff, Defnenur Gumus; 2nd Row: Aidan Bramley, Olivia McGlone, Rylie Evans; 3rd Row: Jo Russo, Adam Pollard, Brynn Bowyer, Luke Williams, Ray Hollopeter. (BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be...
Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater presents "Disorder"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University will present Disorder, an immersive theatrical installation conceptualized, designed, and led by senior Reed Leventis, with sound design by senior Emily Murray. Highlighting stories and writing sourced from the Princeton University community, the installation illuminates and investigates the frays and strains of the American medical industry. The installation further utilizes audience participation and reflection as a mechanism to reimagine spaces of health care as communal sites of radical listening and vulnerability.
"Remembering Nai-Ni Chen's Choreography" - The Dance Historian is In at NYPL With Andy Chiang and NYU’s Deborah Damast
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Executive Director Andy Chiang will be joined by Deborah Damast, Clinical Associate Professor and Program Director of NYU’s Dance Education Program, to discuss the work of Nai-Ni Chen and her relationship with one of her mentors, the modern dance icon Bertram Ross, as part of NYPL’s The Dance Historian is In on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:00pm ET online via Zoom and in-person at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave. between West 64th and 65th Streets. The event is free, but registration is required.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0