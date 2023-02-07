Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Looks a Little Sleeker and Gets Better Inside Too
The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer is getting a small redesign both inside and out. The small SUV from Chevy won’t come with any mechanical upgrades this year, but the facelift has given the 2024 Trailblazer a new look, courtesy of sleeker lights all around, as well as a new grille and bumpers that tauten up the SUV’s lines.
Jalopnik
Lexus Is Back on Top for Dependability: Study
J.D. Power’s Dependability Study is as good of a rough gauge as any if you’re in the market for a car and want a reliable one. Whether your new Lexus actually turns out to be reliable is a more random result, but it almost certainly has a higher chance of being reliable than compared to, say, a new Volvo or Audi, because Volvo and Audi never seem to fare all that well in these studies.
Jalopnik
Tesla's Website Is Finally Showing the Real Price First
Up until recently, when you went to Tesla’s website to price out a car, the price it would show by default included “potential savings,” which Tesla defined as potential tax incentives and what you wouldn’t spend paying for gas. You had to click to reveal the “purchase price,” which is the higher amount of money that you actually pay Tesla for the car. Some called the whole business misleading, because it was, but recently Tesla changed its website to show the purchase price first, in an apparent attempt at being a little more honest.
Jalopnik
Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Wrangler Rubicon by Putting a Grille Inside a Grille
It’s been 20 years since Jeep slapped a “Rubicon” sticker on the Wrangler’s hood and basically launched the whole concept of the factory-built off-road special. The first Rubicon, based on the TJ-generation Wrangler, seems almost quaint today, its tiny 31-inch tires a full six inches shorter than the factory-fit rubber you can get on a top-spec Wrangler, Bronco or F-150 here in 2023. To celebrate 20 years of Rubicon, today Jeep revealed the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition, which comes with stickers, steel bumpers, and an extra-toothy grille.
Jalopnik
Porsche Is Restoring the 959 Paris Dakar and Taking Us Along for the Ride
Porsche’s 959 production car was arguably the most advanced vehicle produced in the 1980s. Before the production 959, though, there was the 959 Paris-Dakar, and now the Porsche Museum is undertaking a unique restoration of the second-place car, and it’s taking us along for the ride. What makes...
Jalopnik
F1 Won't Consider Red Bull-Ford a New Engine Supplier in 2026
Last week, Red Bull and Ford announced a partnership for the American automaker to join Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier. The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), however, has poured a little rain on the Red Bull-Ford parade. International motorsport’s governing body has deemed the partnership not to be a new power unit manufacturer, which curtails benefits given to new entrants.
Jalopnik
Honda's Continued Chip Woes Will Hit North America Hardest
Honda’s setting up for a somewhat downbeat end to the fiscal year, General Motors has a chipmaker to call its own, for now, and Volvo is the latest automaker that’s said it won’t play Tesla’s games. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for February 10, 2023.
Jalopnik
Get Ready for the Ram 1500 REV
Ram has officially revealed the name of its first electric pickup truck: the Ram 1500 REV, and it’s slated to begin production sometime in 2024. The concept version was called the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV, but the folks over at Stellantis decided that name was just a bit too clunky for production.
Jalopnik
This $5,000 Electric Torque Gun Only Installs Your Porsche's Center Lock Wheels
Companies that make super high-performance road cars are always looking for ways to make them more racecar-like. One of the more popular ways of doing this has been offering cars with center lock wheels. One of the biggest culprits here has been Porsche with many of its GT cars, and people seem to love them, despite this wheel hub design being expensive and kind of a pain in the ass.
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Reveals Newly Refreshed 2024 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport Crossovers
Volkswagen has pulled the covers off its two biggest crossovers: the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The German automaker says in addition to a new face, the Atlas now has a ton of new tech features, and an upgraded and peppier interior. Since it’s 2023, VW added a front light bar to the sister vehicles, in keeping up with the rest of the industry.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 V8 Makes You Feel Special
Driving a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 makes you the main character. People notice you. They give you thumbs-ups and reassuring nods as you leave them behind in a wake of V8 burble. And you feel like you deserve it. That’s what driving a Defender does. Sometimes a vehicle...
Jalopnik
Mitsubishi Wants to Get Back into the U.S. Truck Market
Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.
Jalopnik
Consumers May Have Been Misled on Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency
If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.
Jalopnik
This One-of-a-Kind Bentley Conversion is the World’s Rarest EV
If you’ve not heard of it before, Lunaz Design is an EV-conversion company based near Silverstone in the UK. The shop will take in your classic car, pack it full of batteries and send you out onto the road in a car you can happily drive in Central London without attracting the wrath of its new Ultra Low Emission Zone fees.
Jalopnik
336,000 Mercedes-Benz Diesel Owners in the UK Want Their Money
When you’re caught cheating diesel emissions testing, the punishment’s never one-and-done. There’s usually a federal civil case, suits lodged in states, perhaps even criminal charges and, inevitably, scores of class-action challenges. Mercedes-Benz was already fined $1.5 billion by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board as a consequence of its emissions chicanery in 2020, and now the automaker is facing a group of 336,000 owners in the United Kingdom demanding their own compensation.
Jalopnik
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Starts At $24,995, But You Can't Get a Stick-Shift Anymore
The Subaru Crosstrek is a long-running favorite of campers and commuters alike. It marries the compact dimensions of a hatchback with the tall seating position and improved ground clearance of a crossover, making for a vehicle that’s as comfortable on the highway as it is on a fire road. Now entering its third generation, the Crosstrek has been fully redesigned for 2024.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Pushes Back Against Subscriptions with Bluelink+
Subscriptions are all the rage in the automotive world these days, with BMW leading the charge. But while $18-per-month heated seats get a lot of the headlines, a lot of safety, maintenance, and remote features are also already subscription-based. New car buyers typically get them for free as part of a trial period, but once the trial runs out, you either have to pay up or do without. Today, Hyundai announced that it’s bundling all of its subscription services into a single complimentary package on new vehicles called Bluelink+.
