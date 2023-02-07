ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digiday

Economic downturn ups the ante for major Super Bowl advertisers General Motor, AB InBev, Netflix

The Super Bowl is always high stakes for advertisers — but this year expect more hair-raising, goosebump-inducing and heart-churning than ever before from senior marketers. Marketers don’t have the same enthusiasm to spend big on ads around the game like they have done in the past. Some like those from Toyota, BMW and Nissan are sitting it out entirely. They’d rather not blow a sizable portion of their annual ad budget on the event given the automotive category — and many others for that matter — are still dogged by the economy and supply issues.
Digiday

Rémy Martin leverages the Super Bowl to attract a younger audience, as Anheuser-Busch steps aside

Rémy Martin is using its first national ad for the Super Bowl as a bid to attract younger audiences to its products. This is a change from the last two years, when the alcohol brand advertised around the big game through regional efforts. But this year, Anheuser-Busch’s exclusivity on alcohol ads is up for the first time since 1989, opening the door for other alcohol brands to join — and Rémy Martin is capitalizing on that.
Digiday

Why Pepsi is returning to advertising on Twitter during the Super Bowl

Despite all the drama surrounding the platform in the wake of its purchase by Elon Musk and the rise of social rival TikTok, PepsiCo will once again advertise on Twitter during the Super Bowl. “For a big live cultural moment like the Super Bowl, part of the journey comes from...

