The Super Bowl is always high stakes for advertisers — but this year expect more hair-raising, goosebump-inducing and heart-churning than ever before from senior marketers. Marketers don’t have the same enthusiasm to spend big on ads around the game like they have done in the past. Some like those from Toyota, BMW and Nissan are sitting it out entirely. They’d rather not blow a sizable portion of their annual ad budget on the event given the automotive category — and many others for that matter — are still dogged by the economy and supply issues.

2 DAYS AGO