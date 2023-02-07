Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
Economic downturn ups the ante for major Super Bowl advertisers General Motor, AB InBev, Netflix
The Super Bowl is always high stakes for advertisers — but this year expect more hair-raising, goosebump-inducing and heart-churning than ever before from senior marketers. Marketers don’t have the same enthusiasm to spend big on ads around the game like they have done in the past. Some like those from Toyota, BMW and Nissan are sitting it out entirely. They’d rather not blow a sizable portion of their annual ad budget on the event given the automotive category — and many others for that matter — are still dogged by the economy and supply issues.
Digiday
Here’s what a $7M, 30-second Super Bowl ad can purchase in digital media in 2023
Everything’s more expensive this year and Super Bowl advertising is no exception. The ridiculously expensive ads hit a new high this year with single 30-second spots running advertisers $7 million during the Big Game, which will air on Fox this Sunday. Live events with millions paying attention have gotten...
Digiday
Rémy Martin leverages the Super Bowl to attract a younger audience, as Anheuser-Busch steps aside
Rémy Martin is using its first national ad for the Super Bowl as a bid to attract younger audiences to its products. This is a change from the last two years, when the alcohol brand advertised around the big game through regional efforts. But this year, Anheuser-Busch’s exclusivity on alcohol ads is up for the first time since 1989, opening the door for other alcohol brands to join — and Rémy Martin is capitalizing on that.
Digiday
How brands and agencies are prepping this year’s hybrid Super Bowl war rooms
Super Bowl Sunday is just mere days away and brands and agencies alike have once again locked and loaded their war room strategies, ready to react to the Big Game’s cultural moments in real time. But even as the return to physical, in-person gatherings have picked up post-pandemic, a...
Digiday
Why Pepsi is returning to advertising on Twitter during the Super Bowl
Despite all the drama surrounding the platform in the wake of its purchase by Elon Musk and the rise of social rival TikTok, PepsiCo will once again advertise on Twitter during the Super Bowl. “For a big live cultural moment like the Super Bowl, part of the journey comes from...
Comments / 0