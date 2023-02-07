ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building

Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami. Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said. The suspect was not located, and the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Killed After Shooting in Miami Gardens Neighborhood: Police

An investigation is underway Friday morning after two juveniles were found dead in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police found a four-door sedan...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot by Boyfriend in Lauderhill

The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating after they received a call early Saturday morning that a woman had been shot, officials said. The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderhill. When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

3 Arrested, Officer Injured in El Portal School Brawl Caught on Camera

A mother alleges her teen daughter was roughly arrested during a fight Thursday near a middle school in El Portal that resulted in an officer getting struck in the face. Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to Horace Mann Middle School after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.
EL PORTAL, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation Underway Outside Miami Gardens Home

A death investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was killed outside a home in Miami Gardens. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street, but did not release details on the incident at this time. Police did...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Zoo Miami Employees Recall ‘Hectic' Moments of Saving Woman's Life

On a hot September afternoon, four Zoo Miami employees responded to a call about someone collapsing by the zoo’s tiger exhibit. When they got there, they realized a woman had gone into cardiac arrest. They quickly jumped into action — and on Friday, they were honored by the American...
MIAMI, FL

