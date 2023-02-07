Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty

Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

A 37-year-old officer with four years of service was killed near 14th and Cleveland when he was trying to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery.

The police department held a press conference a few hours later where Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke about the incident.

Now, even more statements are coming in, including posts from police departments across the state.

The Brown Deer Police Department, Fond Du Lac Police Department, FBI Milwaukee, Green Bay Police Department, Marquette University Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department, Racine Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff's Office all posted their sympathies to Twitter, saying their thoughts are with the family of the officer as well as the police department.

Milwaukee Police Department:

Today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at about 1:16 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers assigned to District Four responded to the area of the 2700 block of S. 14th Street to check for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred yesterday, Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., on the 3600 block of W. Good Hope Road.



Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, who ignored their commands and fled on foot. One of the officers was able to catch up to the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect used a handgun and fired shots striking the other officer. That officer discharged his firearm. During the exchange, the suspect was struck by gunfire.



The officer, a 37-year-old male with over 4-years of service sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died of his injuries.



The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, it is unknown if the suspect’s fatal injury was self-inflicted or from the officer’s gunfire.



This is a fluid and ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Brookfield Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.



A community briefing discussing this incident will be released in the future.



We appreciate the Milwaukee Fire Department and the staff at Froedtert that provided medical care for our officer.



Once family notifications have been completed we will release the name and photo of the fallen officer.



This is a terrible day for our city and we are hurting. An officer got ready to go to work last night to protect our community and paid the ultimate sacrifice. MPD sends our deepest sympathies to our officer’s family and everyone that was impacted by this heinous act of violence.





Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball

"Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office joins the Milwaukee Police Department in mourning the loss of the Milwaukee Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty today on the city’s south side.



Every day across the United States, brave men and women like this slain officer come to work for the sole purpose of protecting and serving their communities. This shooting underscores the dangers that law enforcement officers face every time they put on a uniform.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to this officer’s loved ones, friends, and the entire Milwaukee Police Department, as they mourn his ultimate sacrifice.



The violence in our community highlights the critical need for state, local, and community partners to work together to combat crime and make our neighborhoods safer."

Governor Tony Evers:

"Last night, a Milwaukee Police Department police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. Kathy and I are praying for the officer's family, colleagues, the department, and the entire city of Milwaukee mourning yet another tragic loss due to gun violence."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

“My most heartfelt condolences, and that of all Milwaukee County, go out to the family and loved ones of the officer who lost his life serving and protecting our community.



My thoughts are also with the entire Milwaukee Police Department in this difficult moment having lost one of their brothers.



As I have often said, as a community, we cannot sit idle. We must gather every resource available to address the gun violence plaguing our communities and prevent anything like this from happening again.



Today is a somber day for all of Milwaukee.”

Congresswoman Gwen Moore:

“I’m so heartbroken to learn about the police officer killed in the line of duty in our community.



This officer was selflessly doing their job and working to keep our community safe and tragically lost their life.



I send my deepest condolences and prayers to their family and loved ones.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul:

"I am heartbroken and outraged by the loss of the Milwaukee police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice while working to apprehend a robbery suspect. My thoughts are with his family and his fellow officers."

Common Council President José G. Pérez :

"I am angered and deeply saddened by the death earlier this morning of one of our officers during an incident that took place just blocks from my home in the 12th Aldermanic District.



My prayers are with the officer’s loved ones and friends, and with the men and women of the MPD who served with him.



In our city we have too many guns, too many who are willing to carry and use guns, and far too much violence affecting every neighborhood. The death of every citizen is a tragic loss for our city, but it is especially tragic when it's a police officer who has sworn an oath to protect and serve.



We as a city need to come together. We can and we must do better. This is up to all of us. Fathers and mothers, grandparents, pastors and priests, community activists. We need peace on our streets and an end to the violence."



Rep. Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield):

“I woke up this morning like so many others to the tragic news of yet another Milwaukee Police officer gunned down while serving in the line of duty. On behalf of both Kathy and I, we extend our genuine condolences to the family and friends of our fallen officer.



Kathy and I became members of the Milwaukee Police Department family in 2007 when our daughter became an officer. We know all too well the dangers and sacrifices these officers endure on a daily basis – for the safety of us all.



Again, our most sincere condolences to the family and the department. May God welcome the fallen officer into His kingdom as we offer up our thoughts and prayers to all involved.”

Forward Latino National President Darryl Morin:

“Today we offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Milwaukee Police Department Officer who gave his life this morning so that we could be safe. We also send our condolences to the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Association. As we struggle to keep our children, our schools, our homes and our businesses safe, this morning we saw an officer, committed to achieving this goal, fall in the line of duty. We can only honor his sacrifice by coming together and working together to end the arc of violence.



Forward Latino encourages everyone throughout Milwaukee, to act on destructive behaviors whether it be in our homes, our neighborhoods, our workplaces or elsewhere, as these behaviors will only lead to more tragedy and loss. While we expect only the best out of each member of the Milwaukee Police Department, so must we expect the same out of ourselves. Once again, our prayers and condolences for all touched by today’s tragic loss. God bless.”

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney posted online saying in part, "my heart breaks hearing a officer was killed in the line of duty."

Senator Julian Bradley :

"This morning our community mourns a tragic loss. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers. The men and women of law enforcement need our support right now. We must never take for granted the risk law enforcement faces daily while protecting and serving our communities. Join me in prayer and support for the family, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the greater Milwaukee area.”

Congressman Bryan Steil:

"Heartbreaking to lose an officer in the line of duty. Milwaukee and our entire community mourns a brave officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore:

"My heart breaks for the Milwaukee Police officer killed in the line of duty last night, and my prayers are with his family & the department. Unfettered access to guns make our streets more dangerous for everyone, especially for the police. Americans deserve to go home at night."

Chicago Police Chief David Brown:

"We stand with our brothers and sisters of the Milwaukee Police Department as they grieve the loss of one of their own who was killed in the line of duty this morning."

The Milwaukee Brewers : "Our hearts are with the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of the fallen officer."

Brown Deer Police:

Evanston, Illinois Police:

Green Bay Police:

Menomonee Falls Police:

Franklin, Wis. Police:

Slinger Fire Department : " Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family, friends, the members of the Milwaukee Police Department and to the members of Milwaukee Fire Department that responded to this incident."

Waukesha Police Department : " As we mourn the tragic loss of a Milwaukee Police Officer, our hearts go out to the family of the fallen officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the Milwaukee Police Department ."

City of Beloit Police Department : " Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in Milwaukee. They lost a young officer who was attempting to apprehend a violent robbery suspect this morning. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this officer as well as Milwaukee PD. That kind of a loss is devastating and comes almost 4 years to the day they lost another officer. Gone but never forgotten."

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office : " We extend our deepest sympathies to the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of the fallen officer that was killed in the line of duty this morning. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you."

Shorewood Police Department : " The Shorewood Police Department shares in mourning the loss of a fellow officer from the Milwaukee Police Department. A tragic loss for law enforcement."

The Milwaukee Bucks: "We are heartbroken and distraught that a Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty early this morning. The 37-year old police officer, whose name has yet to be released, gave his life protecting the people of our city. This heroism is what Milwaukee police officers do every day and we can never thank them enough. It is long overdue for needless gun violence to stop and for legislative action to take place on real gun safety measures. On this tragic day in Milwaukee our hearts and prayers are with the police officer’s family, friends and MPD colleagues."

Sam A. Cabral, President of the International Union of Police Associations:

During the early morning hours of February 7th, 2023, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter E. Jerving was shot and killed while apprehending a robbery suspect, from a robbery that had occurred the day prior (February 6).



Ironically, on the day before the shooting, the suspect in that robbery, Terrell Thompson, 19, had been sentenced to 120 days; with that sentence stayed, and he released on probation by Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Dee – the result, tragedy came to the entirety of the Milwaukee community.



Far too often we see people released by the court only to continue their criminal activities. This was obviously and sadly the case with Thompson, who on the very day of his release, left the courtroom and committed a robbery.



It is far past time to hold those who choose to violate the law accountable and to remove them, even temporarily, from a law-abiding society. Perhaps the certainty of a period of incarceration will dissuade them from their criminal behavior. What is now being done is not working and the men and women who protect and serve our communities are paying the price - too often with their lives.



Our thoughts and prayer go out as we join our brothers and sisters in the Milwaukee Police Department in mourning this tragic loss.





Senator Lena Taylor

“There are few jobs, that when you leave home, you don’t know if you are going to make it back at the end of the day. Today, Officer Jerving’s family’s worst fears were realized. Today, the Milwaukee Police Department lost a colleague, friend, and a brother. And while, many of us didn’t personally know the officer, we are all impacted.



Two lives were lost in this tragedy and we have to ask what can we do differently? Is it more officers, more resources, more penalties, or more you fill in the blank? As an elected official, this is what keeps you up at night. For now, I am humbled to learn of Officer Jerving’s many positive contributions to the department and the Milwaukee community. The days ahead will be difficult. I am hopeful that some comfort will be possible as this young officer’s life is remembered”.







TMJ4 News will add more statements to this article as we receive them.

