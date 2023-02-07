Read full article on original website
Amarillo Fire respond to late night fire on North Polk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released information regarding a structure fire on Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Polk Street, which they said was caused by a cigarette. AFD reported that at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a fire in the 1600 block […]
1 dead after AFD responds to early Thursday fire on NW 15th Avenue
UPDATE: (8 a.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released further details on an early Thursday morning fire in the 1600 block of NW 15th that involved the death of 72-year-old Betty Moore. According to the department, two neighbors were getting ready for work on Thursday morning when they smelled smoke from the house fire. […]
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
abc7amarillo.com
Soldier, 26, dies at Amarillo hospital after experiencing 'medical emergency' on airplane
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A soldier stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia died in Amarillo after an inflight medical emergency. Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was on his way to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday when his medical emergency began. Medical personnel began CPR.
Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person
Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
KFDA
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday. According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the […]
The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
KFDA
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
Bad News; You’re Going to Need To Change Up Your Commute Again.
There's a mixed bag of news coming where your commute is concerned. It's a bit of good news, and a bit of bad. It has to do with the sewer, so either way I think we all want it taken care of. The City of Amarillo put out a press...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Executed In Texas For Killing Three Teenagers While They Were Asleep
On Wednesday, a guy who was convicted of killing three teens while they were asleep in 1998 and sentenced to death by the state of Texas was put to death by the state. In January of 1998, a jury found John Balentine, then 54 years old, guilty of the murders of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, which took place in a house in Amarillo, Texas. At the time of the deaths of the teenagers, Balentine was 28 years old.
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Texas Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according to a family member. As noted in his obituary as released by his most recent law firm, […]
