ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Devin Booker is already tired of the Super Bowl shenanigans in Phoenix

For the past two weeks, Super Bowl preparations have transformed Phoenix. Devin Booker is ready to get his city back. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for a city. It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans, countless media members and the slew of associated events fill every available venue and hotel room for weeks. Getting an Uber can be difficult, a restaurant reservation nearly impossible and the traffic is the physical manifestation of a migraine.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy