BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
Evelyn Harvey Herrington
Evelyn Harvey Herrington, age 96, went home to be with her Lord on February 8, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Murfreesboro to the late Grover L. Harvey and the late Mary Martin Harvey, Evelyn was a long-time resident of Manchester. She was a retired civil service employee and attended New Union Baptist Church. Evelyn had great faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and shared her devotion with those she met. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Mimi.” Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Grover L. Harvey and Mary Martin Harvey; and her sister, Marian Travis. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Spicer of Destin, FL; Karen Herrington of Fayetteville; and Carol Wilson of Tullahoma; sister, Dot (James) Holder of Chattanooga; four grandchildren Justin Spicer, Michael Spicer, Hayley Wilson, and Vincent Wilson; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 4:00pm with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Spicer officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 11:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Compassus of Tullahoma. Special thanks to Susan Kilgore and the staff of Compassus, Sheron Kriss, and Trish Glover, caregivers. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years
People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
Brackets set for District 6-4A basketball tournaments
The road to Murphy Center starts Monday. And it starts in Manchester. Brackets have been released for the District 6-4A basketball tournaments. The girls will tip off Monday, Feb. 13 with the boys to follow behind on Tuesday, Feb 14. All district tournament games this year will be at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on the campus of Coffee County Central High School.
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing. Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke. The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the...
Putnam Co. man arrested, indicted after explicit photos of minors found on phones: Sheriff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on multiple of his phones, officials said. After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on...
Columbia Police Searches for Missing Teen
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old missing juvenile Quinzarious Mostella. Quinzarious was last seen today. February 10, in the area of Willow St. wearing a yellow hoodie. Quinzarious is 5’8” tall weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. Any person with additional information...
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
