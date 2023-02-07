ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
LA VERGNE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Evelyn Harvey Herrington

Evelyn Harvey Herrington, age 96, went home to be with her Lord on February 8, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Murfreesboro to the late Grover L. Harvey and the late Mary Martin Harvey, Evelyn was a long-time resident of Manchester. She was a retired civil service employee and attended New Union Baptist Church. Evelyn had great faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and shared her devotion with those she met. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Mimi.” Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Grover L. Harvey and Mary Martin Harvey; and her sister, Marian Travis. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Spicer of Destin, FL; Karen Herrington of Fayetteville; and Carol Wilson of Tullahoma; sister, Dot (James) Holder of Chattanooga; four grandchildren Justin Spicer, Michael Spicer, Hayley Wilson, and Vincent Wilson; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 4:00pm with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Spicer officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 11:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Compassus of Tullahoma. Special thanks to Susan Kilgore and the staff of Compassus, Sheron Kriss, and Trish Glover, caregivers. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years

People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Brackets set for District 6-4A basketball tournaments

The road to Murphy Center starts Monday. And it starts in Manchester. Brackets have been released for the District 6-4A basketball tournaments. The girls will tip off Monday, Feb. 13 with the boys to follow behind on Tuesday, Feb 14. All district tournament games this year will be at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on the campus of Coffee County Central High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Missing Tullahoma boy found

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21

Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Police Searches for Missing Teen

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old missing juvenile Quinzarious Mostella. Quinzarious was last seen today. February 10, in the area of Willow St. wearing a yellow hoodie. Quinzarious is 5’8” tall weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. Any person with additional information...
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
SMITH COUNTY, TN

