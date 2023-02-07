Evelyn Harvey Herrington, age 96, went home to be with her Lord on February 8, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Murfreesboro to the late Grover L. Harvey and the late Mary Martin Harvey, Evelyn was a long-time resident of Manchester. She was a retired civil service employee and attended New Union Baptist Church. Evelyn had great faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and shared her devotion with those she met. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Mimi.” Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Grover L. Harvey and Mary Martin Harvey; and her sister, Marian Travis. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Spicer of Destin, FL; Karen Herrington of Fayetteville; and Carol Wilson of Tullahoma; sister, Dot (James) Holder of Chattanooga; four grandchildren Justin Spicer, Michael Spicer, Hayley Wilson, and Vincent Wilson; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 4:00pm with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Spicer officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 11:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Compassus of Tullahoma. Special thanks to Susan Kilgore and the staff of Compassus, Sheron Kriss, and Trish Glover, caregivers. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

