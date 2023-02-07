ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/23: Carson Fulmer, JJ Bleday, and Joe West

The Mariners signed right-hander Carson Fulmer to a minor league deal yesterday and has been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. The third All-Star Game patch hat released yesterday! This month’s hat will look real good in certain centerfield seats next year. Around the league... A trade! There didn’t appear to...
Lookout Landing

40 in 40: Gabe Speier’s next story

In my journalism class this week at school, we are discussing the question of where a story comes from and what to do with it once it comes along. On Tuesday, a guest professor came to speak to our class about his most recently published book, and the process he followed to make his dreams a reality. One of the first tactics he highlighted is that everyone should have a reporting notebook in their back pocket—an important tool, but one that usually goes unseen, unless being actively used.
Lookout Landing

FanPost Friday: The best and worst Seattle Mariners hats of all time

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Given how well received last week’s very long post on Mariners uniforms was and the fact that we don’t have any practice baseball to speculate about yet, I figured I’d keep the sartorial theme rolling and specifically focus on baseball’s biggest cultural and fashion export. No, not Ichiro. Baseball hats! Specifically, the best and worst Mariners hats of all time.
