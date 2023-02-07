CLEVELAND — February may be American Heart Month, but for those dealing with a cancer diagnosis, their heart health is just as important as treatment. Cancer therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy can each cause unique and serious damage to the heart. As cancer treatments advance and more patients survive the disease, cardio-oncologists focus on cancer patients' heart health to ensure they remain strong enough to endure treatment and to monitor their increased risk for cardiac events for years to come.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO