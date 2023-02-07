Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Go Red for Women: Survivor shares her heart health journey at Cleveland luncheon, encourages others to get checked
CLEVELAND — More than 600 people dressed in their best red to attend the annual Go Red for Women luncheon Tuesday in Cleveland. The event, put on by the American Heart Association, raises money for heart research and took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. I was honored to serve as this year's emcee.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
contemporaryobgyn.net
Cleveland Clinic reexamines syphilis testing strategies after rise in cases
After observing an increase in the rate of syphilis cases, the Cleveland Clinic Ob/Gyn & Women’s Health Institute has partnered with the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases to evaluate the effectiveness of current testing strategies. The rate of syphilis cases has significantly increased in recent years, leading the Cleveland...
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
wakr.net
Ohio Considers Expanding Its Amtrak Service Featured
Ready to hop a train to Columbus? It may be possible soon with WKYC reporting that Gov. DeWine has asked the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ODRC) to apply for 1 million dollars in federal funds that would be used to explore the possible expansion of Amtrak passenger rail service in Ohio.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
Woman missing from Independence hotel found safe
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.
One of the oldest clubs in America for women reinventing itself in Akron
The Akron Woman’s City Club is a place of friendship and philanthropy, and on Wednesday, members marked its centennial celebration.
WKYC
Why it's so important to keep a close eye on heart health during cancer care
CLEVELAND — February may be American Heart Month, but for those dealing with a cancer diagnosis, their heart health is just as important as treatment. Cancer therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy can each cause unique and serious damage to the heart. As cancer treatments advance and more patients survive the disease, cardio-oncologists focus on cancer patients' heart health to ensure they remain strong enough to endure treatment and to monitor their increased risk for cardiac events for years to come.
clevelandurbannews.com
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Medina Co. needs drivers for senior meal delivery, compassion programs
The Medina County Office of Older Adults needs drivers to deliver meals to seniors who are homebound and take seniors out on their errand runs.
Community Entertainment District could be coming to Akron's Merriman Valley
The owners of six buildings on three acres in Akron are looking to bring some mojo back to the Merriman Valley.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
