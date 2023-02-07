ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

contemporaryobgyn.net

Cleveland Clinic reexamines syphilis testing strategies after rise in cases

After observing an increase in the rate of syphilis cases, the Cleveland Clinic Ob/Gyn & Women’s Health Institute has partnered with the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases to evaluate the effectiveness of current testing strategies. The rate of syphilis cases has significantly increased in recent years, leading the Cleveland...
wakr.net

Ohio Considers Expanding Its Amtrak Service Featured

Ready to hop a train to Columbus? It may be possible soon with WKYC reporting that Gov. DeWine has asked the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ODRC) to apply for 1 million dollars in federal funds that would be used to explore the possible expansion of Amtrak passenger rail service in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
MENTOR, OH
WKYC

Why it's so important to keep a close eye on heart health during cancer care

CLEVELAND — February may be American Heart Month, but for those dealing with a cancer diagnosis, their heart health is just as important as treatment. Cancer therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy can each cause unique and serious damage to the heart. As cancer treatments advance and more patients survive the disease, cardio-oncologists focus on cancer patients' heart health to ensure they remain strong enough to endure treatment and to monitor their increased risk for cardiac events for years to come.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

