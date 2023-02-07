Read full article on original website
Related
Blackhawks News: Patrick Kane makes wild trade comments
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a very active team at the NHL trade deadline. One of the biggest things on the radar is the future destination of Patrick Kane. Of course, Kane has a full no-trade clause so he can somewhat control where he goes if they move him.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Sunday, February 12)
It's Super Bowl Sunday, but there are still two games in the NBA that we can bet on before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off. Not only are there two games, but Adam Silver and the NBA gave us a doozy of a matchup with the Boston Celitcs taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Celtics prediction and odds for Sunday, February 12 (Back Boston)
By far the best matchup in the NBA on Super Bowl Sunday is in Boston, where Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston has the best record in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks are gaining ground on it in the East, sitting just one game back heading into Sunday’s action.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0